Vikings lose safety Harrison Smith to COVID-19 list

Vikings safety Harrison Smith won't play Sunday at Baltimore after he was placed on the NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list.

Smith, who during training camp admitted that he had not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, either tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday morning or was deemed a close contact of someone who is positive.

If he is unvaccinated and he tested positive, he must sit out a mandatory 10 days, which would mean he's out for next week's game as well. If he was a close contact and didn't test positive, he'd be mandated to sit out five days.

Vaccinated players can return to team activities if they test negative on consecutive days. Unvaccinated players face much more stringent guidelines, as is the case with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is sitting out 10 days after testing positive earlier this week.

Starting center Garrett Bradbury is also out for the game because of COVID-19, though he is confirmed vaccinated. Backup guard Dakota Dozier is also on the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings and Ravens kick off at 12 p.m.