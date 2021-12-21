Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Vikings move into final playoff spot with win over Bears

The Vikings got a win in Chicago, but it wasn't pretty.
Author:
D.J. Wonnum

The Minnesota Vikings have made a habit out of making every game come down to the final possession. On Monday night, they finally got break as they ran into an overmatched Chicago Bears team on the way to a 17-9 victory.

But it wasn't the dominating performance that the score suggests. Instead, the Vikings ran into a team that was more inept than they were and won despite their own shortcomings.

After both teams exchanged scoreless opening drives, the Vikings struck first thanks to Justin Jefferson. Hours after being named to his second Pro Bowl, the superstar receiver made two third-down receptions including a 12-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins to put Minnesota on the board.

But while the Vikings were able to force three Chicago turnovers in the first half, their offense was anemic enough to keep the Bears in it. The low light was an interception from Cousins where Jefferson was held and thrown to the ground but Cousins launched the pass anyway. 

Although the Bears couldn't capitalize after Dalvin Tomlinson blocked a Cairo Santos field goal attempt, they were only down 10-3 at the half.

Despite the ugly performance on offense, the Vikings were aided by a pair of personal foul penalties on a third-quarter drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Smith-Marsette's first career touchdown reception put the Vikings up 17-3 but Chicago found a way to keep things interesting. After blocking a Jordan Berry punt, the Bears were in scoring position but were stopped on a broken play on a 4th-and-1.

Chicago got another stop on the following drive but Damiere Byrd muffed the ensuing punt to put the Vikings in prime field position, where they couldn't add to the lead.

Even when Chicago showed signs of life, such as an 81-yard drive that took them into the red zone, Darnell Mooney came down with a fourth-down pass from Justin Fields, but his elbow came down out of bounds and the Vikings came away with a stop.

In the end, the Vikings ran into a team that just wasn't good. The Bears' ineptitude masked that Cousins had just 3.6 yards per attempt against a secondary that featured mainly practice squad players. Jefferson had just three catches for 34 yards on the night and Dalvin Cook averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Overall, the Vikings' offense stumbled to just 193 yards of total offense on the night but got a win to continue their pursuit for the seven seed. At 7-7, Minnesota moved into the final playoff spot in the NFC but could be knocked out if Washington beats Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Regardless, the Vikings will have a tougher matchup when they host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Next Up

D.J. Wonnum
MN Vikings

Vikings move into final playoff spot with win over Bears

The Vikings got a win in Chicago, but it wasn't pretty.

north memorial morgue 1
MN Coronavirus

'Current reality': Refrigerator truck for bodies at Twin Cities hospital

Patients in emergency rooms around the state are waiting hours, or even days, to receive a higher level of care.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson among 3 Vikings named to Pro Bowl

The Vikings will be well represented in Las Vegas.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Teens charged in attempted carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores

The juvenile petitions reveal new details about the violent incidents.

mcdonalds drive-thru sign willis lam flickr
MN News

Teen at Twin Cities McDonald's saves choking customer

She noticed the customer "coughing profusely" and sprang into action.

goldfinch sculpture Donald Lipski Facebook
TV, Movies and The Arts

Photos: 12-foot songbird sculpture migrates to Twin Cities

The sculpture, installed last week, is perched atop a neighborhood sign.

Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears: 5 things you can count on

The Vikings return to their house of horrors on Monday night.

cochran park fountain goose statue sppd
MN News

Metal recycler solves mystery of St. Paul's stolen bronze goose

It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called "Indian hunter and his Dog."

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves' Vanderbilt, Beverley enter NBA's COVID protocols

They join Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince in the health and safety protocols.

Moorhead family
MN News

3 children, 4 adults found dead in Moorhead home are identified

Police and autopsy results have ruled out violence in relation to their deaths.

northland hospital covid psa screengrab
MN Coronavirus

Video: 'Exhausted' Northland doctors, nurses issue COVID plea

They helped create a 30-second PSA that will air in the Northland.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Related

Dan Bailey
MN Vikings

Dan Bailey kicks Vikings out of final playoff spot

The Vikings kicker missed four kicks in a 26-14 defeat to Tampa Bay

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings could move into playoff spot after OT win over Jaguars

The Vikings didn't make it easy but came away with a win.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts to lead Vikings over Packers

Greg Joseph's game-winner helped the Vikings get back to .500.

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Cowboys score late to end Vikings' winning streak

Adam Thielen's two touchdowns weren't enough in a 31-28 defeat.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

5 questions for Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings will look to get back into the NFC playoff picture in Chicago

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings miss game-winning field goal, fall to 0-2

Greg Joseph's chip shot as time expired spoiled a late comeback.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings can't overcome penalties, late fumble in Cincinnati

The Vikings held themselves back in an overtime loss.