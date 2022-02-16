Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

It's official. Kevin O'Connell has said yes to the mess in Minnesota.

The 36-year-old now-former offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams will be formally introduced as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings at a press conference Thursday, the team announced.

In a brief statement, O'Connell said he is "committed to working tirelessly" to bring Minnesota a Super Bowl, like the one he and the Rams just won over the Bengals.

O'Connell will be the 10th head coach in Vikings history and the first to work alongside first-year GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“As I spent time with Kevin during the interview process, it became immediately clear he will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success,” said Adofo-Mensah. “He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem-solving in all football areas. He is a genuinely positive person who will help create a high-energy internal environment.”

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said O'Connell's history playing football "gives him a unique connection to players," while Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf complimented O'Connell's "tremendous football IQ" and passion for "preparing, developing and communicating with his players."

O'Connell played QB at San Diego State in college, then was a third-string QB behind Tom Brady in New England.

The Vikings will hold the introductory press conference with O'Connell at 4 p.m. Thursday.