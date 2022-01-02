Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Publish date:

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

Do the Vikings stand a chance without Kirk Cousins?
Author:
Mike Zimmer

Minnesota Vikings fans couldn't have written a better script. With their playoff dreams fading, the Vikings travel to Lambeau Field for a Week 17 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman's jobs are on the line and they need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Then, Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings' Doomsday Clock hit midnight on Friday as their quarterback will miss Sunday's game after being placed on the COVID list. With Sean Mannion starting, all the signs point to the Vikings season being over, but here are five things you can count on for Sunday night.

1. An old-school NFC North battle.

Sunday's game is forecasted to be one of the coldest in Lambeau Field history. With the passing game a major question, the Vikings' best chance to pull off the upset will be establishing the run.

The offense missed Dalvin Cook last week but he walks into a cushy matchup. The Packers are allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season and just got done allowing 217 yards and 8.9 yards per carry last week's win over the Cleveland Browns.

But the same strategy could apply on the other side of the ball. While the Packers have allowed the most yards per carry this season, the Vikings are tied for third with 4.7 yards per carry. After allowing 131 to Sony Michel (and his two bad knees), the defense could be worse after Michael Pierce was ruled out with a non-COVID illness on Saturday.

The weather and both teams' inability to stop the run could throw this game back to the 1980s, which could play in favor of the Vikings.

2. Davante Adams shredding the Vikings' secondary

The Vikings' defense comes into Lambeau Field banged up. Harrison Smith didn't practice on Wednesday due to foot and shoulder injuries and Cameron Dantzler is listed as doubtful with a calf injury. Even if both players were at full strength, the secondary just isn't good enough to stop Adams.

Adams ranks fifth in the NFL with 2.76 yards per route run. While a majority of his snaps are on the outside, Matt LaFleur does a great job of moving him around the formation including in the slot, where he ranks third in the league with 3.23 yards per route run.

That's bad news for Mackensie Alexander, who is allowing 1.45 yards per coverage snap and a 117.6 passer rating when targeted in the slot this season. 

With Kris Boyd, who is allowing 2.89 yards per coverage snap, expected to fill in for Dantzler on the outside. Adams should be in for a monster night.

3. Sean Mannion's quest for his first career touchdown

In his sixth season in the league, Mannion has yet to throw a touchdown. On Sunday, he'll start in the first relevant game of his career as both his previous starts came when his team was resting its own starters.

While Mannion could be experiencing his own "8 Mile" moment, he'll also go up against a secondary that is hitting its stride.

Rasul Douglas has an interception in each of his past three home games and Eric Stokes has PFF's 12th highest coverage grade since the Vikings' last meeting with the Packers. With Chandon Sullivan also filling his role, this would have been a tough task for Cousins let alone a veteran in his third career start.

Mannion has been praised for his ability on a greaseboard. But the NFL's version of Good Will Hunting will have a hard time finding his first career touchdown pass on Sunday night.

4. Kenny Clark destroying the Vikings offensive line

The last time the Vikings and Packers clashed, Kenny Clark was a problem for the offensive line. The Packers defensive tackle generated a team-high five pressures in a losing effort but all signs point to him having a similar performance on Sunday night.

The Vikings may have dodged a bullet after reinstating Oli Udoh from the COVID list on Saturday but it may not be an upgrade. Udoh leads all offensive linemen with 15 penalties this season and has been a disaster since converting from tackle.

Some may ask what third-round pick Wyatt Davis is doing these days but the coaching staff has deemed Udoh a better option. With Clark showing no signs of slowing down, there's a good chance that he'll be in the backfield just as much as Aaron Donald (seven pressures) was last week.

5. A loss that leaves no doubt

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Vikings currently have a nine percent chance to make the playoffs. With a win over the Packers, that number increases to 50 percent and could go as high as 65 percent if Philadelphia loses to Washington.

But that number could drop to three percent with a loss. With the way this team is trending, it could be what's needed to provide some clarity.

Throughout this season, there have been several times where it felt a rebuild was inevitable. A loss to Cooper Rush, a last-second loss to the Detroit Lions and last week's no-show against the Rams have all shown that this isn't working. Yet according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Wilfs were undecided on the fate of Zimmer and Spielman this week.

Maybe Cousins' positive test could shift the blame away from the Vikings' brain trust. But a blowout loss to the Packers could be the event that triggers a full-blown rebuild.

Prediction: Packers 23, Vikings 7

Next Up

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

Do the Vikings stand a chance without Kirk Cousins?

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Twin brothers found dead after house fire in St. Louis County

Friends had stopped by their home after not hearing from them.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Jordan Kyrou spoils the Wild's party at the NHL Winter Classic

The Blues forward put up four points in the second period to hand the Wild a 6-4 defeat.

St. Louis Blues
MN Wild

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Michael Pierce
MN Vikings

Michael Pierce downgraded to out vs. Packers

The Vikings also activated Oli Udoh from the COVID-19/reserve list.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0718
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer left no doubt he prefers Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond

Mannion will start at Lambeau Field in place of Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19

Tv collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN News

Mayo Clinic's COVID vaccine deadline quickly approaching

Mayo staff have until Jan. 3 to get at least one dose — or face losing their job.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

Related

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Chargers: 5 things you can count on

Will the Vikings melt down in Los Angeles?

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings get a win over the depleted Lions?

Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings need a win in the desert but will they get one on Sunday?

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Panthers: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings will look to open things up in Carolina.

CJ Ham
MN Vikings

Vikings-Seahawks: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings finally beat Russell Wilson?

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?