Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history
Publish date:

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.
Author:

Credit: Chad Davis via Flickr

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.

Minnesota needs all the help it can get to make the playoffs, and so far so good as both the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints lost on Sunday night and Monday night.

The Saints losing to the Dolphins Monday night was big because entering Week 17 the Vikings (7-8) hold the tiebreaker over the Falcons (7-8) and Saints (7-8) for eighth place in the NFC playoff picture. 

The seventh and final seed in the playoff race is currently owned by the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7), who play at Washington this week before hosting Dallas in Week 18. And because the Vikings own the tiebreaker over the Falcons and Saints, the focus this week is solely on the Vikings and Eagles. 

Unfortunately, the Vikings have to travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the NFC-leading Packers in a game that will likely be played in bone-chilling temps. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill values in the Upper Midwest this coming weekend will likely be the coldest of the winter so far. 

Seriously, it could be brutal – especially since it's a 7:20 p.m. kickoff for Sunday Night Football. All of the main medium range models meteorologists use – the American, Canadian and European models – show temps at kickoff in the single digits and a subzero wind chill of -10F to -20F. We'll have to wait and see it gets that cold, but it's definitely going to be frigid. 

"Single digits to around 10 degrees," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, "with wind chills in the -5 to -15 range." 

The coldest game the Vikings have ever played at Lambeau was Dec. 23, 2017, when the temperature at kickoff was 10 degrees. The Vikings won that game 16-0. 

This actually could wind up being one of the coldest games ever at Lambeau. The coldest games in Lambeau history include the 1967 "Ice Bowl" against the Cowboys when the temperature at kickoff was -13F with wind chill values between -35F and -48F. People literally died from exposure to the cold during that game. 

The second-coldest wind chill reading in Lambeau history was -24F during the 2008 NFC title game against the Giants, which was Brett Favre's last game as a Packer. In 1993, the wind chill dropped to -20F during a Packers-Raiders game. 

Those three aforementioned games are among the 10 coldest games in NFL history, which oh by the way includes a trio of Vikings games including the 2017 tragedy against the Seahawks when Blair Walsh missed a 26-yard field goal, leaving fans who endured the -6F air temp and -25F wind chill even more numb. 

Entering this week, the Vikings have a 13% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. The odds increase to 65% with a win over the Packers coupled with an Eagles loss to WFT. 

The Falcons don't really matter at this point because the Vikings own the tiebreaker based on a better conference record, so this really is all about the Vikings and Eagles. The 49ers could play a role in Minnesota's playoff fate, but only if they lose out and the Vikings win out. 

Again, it's all about the Vikings beating the Packers. And they'll have to do it in icy conditions. 

Next Up

Lambeau Field
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor was lying on driveway when deputy ran him over, officials say

The deputy was responding to a medical call and didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

dolores Alvarado
MN News

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

The device looked like an IED and forced the courthouse to be evacuated.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_294
MN Vikings

Vikings have refused to capitalize on bad quarterback play all season

Losing to a subpar Matthew Stafford was the latest missed opportunity

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Police launch criminal investigation into fire at Lake Minnetonka mansion

Two people were taken to the hospital.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Related

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Packers: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings win a pivotal divisional battle?

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 6.13.01 PM
MN News

Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

MN Vikings

History says Adrian Peterson might torch the Packers at Lambeau

Here's why the Vikings need Adrian Peterson back in the lineup.

MN News

History says Adrian Peterson might torch the Packers at Lambeau

Here's why the Vikings need Adrian Peterson back in the lineup.

Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Predictions for the Vikings Week 2 matchup against the Packers

Can Minnesota continue their success against Green Bay?

MN News

Vikings rule out Adrian Peterson for critical Week 16 game at Lambeau

Adrian Peterson will not play at Green Bay on Christmas Eve.

MN Vikings

Vikings rule out Adrian Peterson for critical Week 16 game at Lambeau

Adrian Peterson will not play at Green Bay on Christmas Eve.