November 23, 2021
Vikings place Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19/reserve list

The defensive line takes another blow ahead of Sunday's game with the 49ers.
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt another blow to their defensive line on Tuesday as they placed Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Tomlinson is the latest Viking to land on the list due to an outbreak that has sidelined several players over the past three weeks. That list includes Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury, who also missed games but have since returned to the lineup.

According to SI's Will Ragatz, Tomlinson wore a mask during training camp press conferences, indicating he is unvaccinated. If that is the case, he will isolate for the next 10 days and miss at least Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is bad news for a roster that has been ravaged by injuries across the defensive line. Michael Pierce has been out since Week 4 with an elbow injury and Danielle Hunter's season ended on Oct. 31 when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a loss to the Cowboys.

With D.J. Wonnum struggling, the Vikings used fellow defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on the edge in last week's win over the Green Bay Packers but the 49ers figure to bring a much tougher assignment.

San Francisco ranks eighth in the NFL with 123.2 rushing yards per game this season and has averaged 164 yards over its past two games. With Tomlinson and Pierce out, the Vikings will likely turn to Armon Watts, Richardson and James Lynch on the interior.

It's not ideal ahead of a game that could determine a potential playoff run but so is the COVID issue. With more players landing on the list, the virus could play a role for a team that was one of the least-vaccinated in the NFL during training camp and will have to cross their fingers toward the end of the season.

