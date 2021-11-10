Vikings player in hospital with COVID, 29 others exposed to him

A player for the Minnesota Vikings remains hospitalized Wednesday after going to an emergency room Tuesday night, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

"One of our player that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID. I mean, it's serious stuff," said Zimmer. "I don't know, like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself."

Zimmer did not identify the player but said the player was having a "hard time breathing" and he believes the player is hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

"He's stable now. But it was scary," Zimmer said.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin is reporting that the player who is in the hospital is right guard Dakota Dozier, though that report has not been confirmed.

COVID-19 has impacted a number of players on the Vikings roster, including safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Bradbury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and Dozier all being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Aside from himself, Zimmer did not say who the 29 people who were close contacts are.

This is a developing story.

