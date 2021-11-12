Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Vikings rule out 4 starters against Chargers due to injuries, COVID
Six players have been placed on the COVID list since Nov. 4.
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be without three defensive starters and one offensive starter when they play in what is essentially a must-win game Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) have been ruled out, while safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury will each miss a second consecutive game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Defensive lineman Kenny Willekes has also been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that it's possible that more players could be added to the list after being considered close contacts. 

The six players who have been placed on the COVID list since Nov. 4 are: 

  • Dakota Dozier
  • Garrett Bradbury
  • Harrison Smith
  • Kenny Willekes
  • Ryan Connelly
  • Timon Parris

Meanwhile, the player who was hospitalized after experiencing breathing trouble from COVID-19 – the player has been identified by numerous media members as offensive guard Dakota Dozier – is doing better but was still hospitalized as of Thursday night, according to Zimmer. 

Zimmer also said that unvaccinated teammates who have seen what Dozier is going through probably aren't going to change their mind about getting the vaccine.  

"I know that they care about him," said Zimmer. "I don't think it changes their opinions, if that's what you're asking. The guys that didn't get vaccinated probably aren't getting vaccinated. He [Dozier] was vaccinated anyway. It's serious stuff." 

Cornerback Baushaud Breeland is questionable for Sunday's game with a groin injury. 

Throw in the fact that Danielle Hunter is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle and Patrick Peterson remains on injured reserve and the Vikings defense is going to be without four players who began the season as starters. 

The Vikings and Chargers kick off from L.A. at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. 

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries, with two more injured.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Plan to conduct new searches for missing mother during MN hunting season

Ashley Miller-Carlson has not been seen since her car was found partially submerged in September.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN reveals latest data on how many vaccinated people have died from COVID-19

The vaccines remain extremely effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death.

state patrol
MN News

Search is on for semi truck driver who struck woman, fled scene

The 42-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Since delta, COVID deaths have mostly come from Greater Minnesota

The 7-county metro, where vaccination rates and mitigation efforts are higher, has seen a lower proportion of deaths since June.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

The latest data.

Fatal Crash in Zion Township - 2021.11.12
MN News

1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

carver county dog
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot pet dog with compound bow as it was 'ruining hunt'

The suspect told investigators the dog was "ruining his hunt," according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2019-12-26 at 1.27.55 PM
MN News

Car theft suspects arrested after turning up to burglarize victim's home

The suspect was caught after running into a nearby wooded area.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Eleazar Kovalov
MN Sports

Beloved Minnesota baseball umpire dies from COVID-19

Kovalov was a staple in the Minnesota baseball community.

