Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

Reed played at MSU-Mankato with Adam Thielen from 2010-12.

The Vikings have another body to compete for the starting job at right guard as they announced Friday the signing of 29-year-old former Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed.

Reed, a former standout offensive lineman at Minnesota State University, Mankato, started six games for the Colts last season. The year prior he made 14 starts for the Carolina Panthers. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed ranked 38th among guards in the NFL last season with a 67.2 grade, proving to be better at run blocking (69.5) compared to pass blocking (55.5). 

The only Vikings guard who put up better PFF numbers last season was Ezra Cleveland, who rated 27th overall with a 68.6 grade (55.5 pass blocking, 71.9 run blocking). Oli Udoh ranked 74th of 82 guards in the NFL last season. 

Reed may not be handed the starting right guard job, but he'll certainly have a chance to win the job against fellow free-agent signee Jesse Davis, who had spent the past five seasons at tackle for the Miami Dolphins, and 2021 third-round pick Wyatt Davis. 

Reed played with Adam Thielen at Minnesota State-Mankato from 2010-12 and like Thielen made it to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. 

The Vikings signed defensive end Nick Reed on Tuesday. Reed was picked in the seventh round of the 2009 draft by the Seahawks. He was out of the league in 2010 before spending time with the Bears and Bucs last season.