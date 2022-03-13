Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2023 season.

According to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, Cousins' deal is fully guaranteed and will pay him $35 million with a $25 million signing bonus. He also reports that the contract will raise Cousins' salary to $40 million but contains two void years to save the Vikings $14 million in cap space this season.

Cousins' future was up in the air as he headed into the final year of a two-year, $66 million deal he signed after the 2019 season. The final year of that extension carried a $45 million cap hit designed to restart negotiations.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that several teams called the Vikings about Cousins' availability over the past several weeks. But it was new head coach Kevin O'Connell's excitement to design an offense around Cousins' strengths that pushed to get a deal done.

Cousins has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in three of four seasons since signing with Minnesota in 2018 but the Vikings have compiled a record of 33-29-1 with just one playoff appearance during his tenure.

With Cousins in the fold, the front office can turn their attention to the rest of the roster. Last week, Jason La Canfora reported that the Vikings were eager to reset their salary cap situation, potentially by trading several high-priced veterans including Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks.

While Cousins' extension nearly draws the Vikings even, there is still work to be done to help the team become cap compliant by the start of the league year on Thursday.