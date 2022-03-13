Skip to main content
Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2023 season.

According to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, Cousins' deal is fully guaranteed and will pay him $35 million with a $25 million signing bonus. He also reports that the contract will raise Cousins' salary to $40 million but contains two void years to save the Vikings $14 million in cap space this season.

Cousins' future was up in the air as he headed into the final year of a two-year, $66 million deal he signed after the 2019 season. The final year of that extension carried a $45 million cap hit designed to restart negotiations.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that several teams called the Vikings about Cousins' availability over the past several weeks. But it was new head coach Kevin O'Connell's excitement to design an offense around Cousins' strengths that pushed to get a deal done.

Cousins has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in three of four seasons since signing with Minnesota in 2018 but the Vikings have compiled a record of 33-29-1 with just one playoff appearance during his tenure.

With Cousins in the fold, the front office can turn their attention to the rest of the roster. Last week, Jason La Canfora reported that the Vikings were eager to reset their salary cap situation, potentially by trading several high-priced veterans including Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks.

While Cousins' extension nearly draws the Vikings even, there is still work to be done to help the team become cap compliant by the start of the league year on Thursday.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

Max Strand
MN Sports

Roseau's Max Strand named 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner

Strand is the first winner from Roseau since 2008.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Mother whose son died after she locked him in cold garage gets 8 years in prison

Tasha Tennin, 39, forced her son to stay in a cold garage overnight in 2018.

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Twins trade for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, minor leaguer

The Twins gave up 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to bolster their rotation.

court room
MN News

St. Paul man gets 15 years in prison for forcing 2 women into sex work

Kevin Anthony, 37, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 8.43.41 AM
MN Sports

'Welcome to Flowchella': Check out this year's All Hockey Hair Team

Some magnificent salad on display.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Dead body found in closed business premises in south Minneapolis

The building where the body was found is close to George Floyd Square.

Logan Gravink
MN Sports

Andover wins double-OT thriller for first state title

Logan Gravink's game-winner capped of an epic Class AA title game.

The Griddy
MN Sports

Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves come from behind to beat Heat

Jimmy Butler didn't play but the Wolves scored an impressive win in Miami.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: 'Multiple teams' calling Vikings about Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have a decision to make with the star pass-rusher.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Kirk Cousins for 2022

The Vikings will still have to work out Cousins' contract.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: 'Everything is on the table' with Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have reportedly met with Cousins' agent (and rookie quarterbacks) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Schefter says Vikings, Kirk Cousins will 'figure something out'

Should the Vikings restructure his contract to delay the inevitable 2-3 years?

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman's answer when asked if Cousins can win a Super Bowl

The former Vikings GM gave an interesting critique of his former quarterback.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

Will the Vikings extend Cousins or put an eye to the future?

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.19.29 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins agrees to contract extension with Vikings

The QB is coming off a solid season, statistically, with the Vikings.