Vikings sign LB Jordan Hicks to 2-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings added another piece to their defense on Tuesday, signing former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks to a two-year deal.

Adam Caplan of Inside the Birds reports the deal is worth $10 million with $6.5 million guaranteed. Caplan can also earn an extra $2 million through incentives.

HIcks, who will turn 30 in June, had a strong season for the Cardinals in 2021, He recorded 116 total tackles and four sacks in the middle of the Arizona defense but was released earlier this offseason to make room for 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins.

For now, Hicks is projected to play alongside Eric Kendricks but the Vikings still need help at outside linebacker. Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil are unrestricted free agents and Minnesota may want to add more players to help their transition to a 3-4 scheme.

Hicks is the Vikings' second signing during the NFL's legal tampering period with both coming on the defensive side of the ball. With Harrison Phillips reportedly agreeing to terms on Monday, the overhaul has begun in Minnesota.