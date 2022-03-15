Vikings to sign Harrison Phillips to 3-year deal

Skip to main content
For the third straight year, the Vikings sign a defensive tackle to open free agency.

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to sign Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips as their first move in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Phillips will sign a three-year deal with Minnesota worth $19.5 million. The 26-year-old had 51 total tackles and one sack with the Bills last season and finished 15th in overall Pro Football Focus grade among qualifying defensive tackles.

At 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, Phillips should be a fit for the Vikings' transition to a 3-4 scheme. But it also creates a log jam at the nose tackle position.

Phillips' signing marks the third straight season where the Vikings have opened free agency by signing a nose tackle. Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal in 2020 and Dalvin Tomlinson signed a two-year, $21 million contract last offseason.

Neither signing has panned out for the Vikings. Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and played in just eight games last season due to a biceps injury. Tomlinson played in 16 games for the Vikings but managed just 39 total tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing only 641 snaps per PFF.

With the Vikings $2.4 million over the salary cap, it appears they will have to make a decision between Tomlinson and Pierce. With Tomlinson's contract carrying a $7.5 million cap hit, it's more likely the Vikings will try to trade or release Pierce, which would create $6.2 million in cap savings.

Phillips's signing has been the Vikings' lone move so far in free agency. Minnesota lost a pair of free agents earlier in the day when Xavier Woods signed with the Panthers and Mason Cole signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Vikings also struck out on the premier offensive linemen in this class. Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), Laken Tomlinson (Jets), Rodger Saffold (Bills) and Austin Corbett (Panthers) all found new homes on Monday, leaving the Vikings to look elsewhere to find help in the trenches.

With the first day of free agency in the books and the decision to extend Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' offseason already has a familiar feel to it.

Harrison Phillips
MN Vikings

prior lake high school
MN News

Police: Possible sexual assault involving Prior Lake HS students

Social media posts alleging criminal sexual conduct sparked the investigation.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

Mayor Frey outlines new search warrant entry policies

He called the proposals a "turning point" in the city's warrant and entry policies.

taco libre
MN Food & Drink

Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

It marks the chain's fourth location.

Two-Vehicle Cras stearns march 14 2022 crop
MN News

Driver escapes crashed pickup just before it bursts into flames

His vehicle slid through a stop sign because of the snowy road.

basketball unsplash stock
MN News

New Prague: Racist taunts at Cooper game 'not substantiated'

The district hired an outside firm to look into what happened at the game.

WCCO-AM's Sheletta Brundidge talks with Lil Nas X
MN Music and Radio

WCCO-AM host among honorees for USA Today's Women of the Year

The local activist and comedian is among those being honored by the paper during Women's History Month.

j hadro polk co wisconsin sheriff march 2022 resize
MN News

Suspect arrested after MN man found dead in burnt WI trailer home

Authorities had been searching for the man, warning he should be considered dangerous.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Woman shot by police during traffic stop in northwestern MN

The incident occurred in the village of Naytahwaush early Sunday morning.

FNsPLjaVUAAgLYj
MN Sports

Section championship week in Minnesota boys basketball

All but three of the section championship matchups in 4A and 3A are set.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 14

The 7-day test positivity rate in Minnesota, as of March 4, was 3.6%.

Greg Joseph
MN Vikings

Kicker Greg Joseph is re-signing with the Vikings

Joseph made 33 of 38 field goals last season.

