November 7, 2021
Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on
Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

After last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings are on the brink of a lost season. This week's game at Baltimore could be a turning point that determines which direction the Vikings go from here. 

According to Viking Territory's Dustin Baker, Minnesota is 3-3 all-time against the Ravens. When they've won, that team has reached the NFC Championship Game. When they've lost, the Vikings fired their coach at the end of the season.

It may not be as evident what will happen to this team after Sunday's game but here are some things you can expect when the Vikings face the Ravens.

1. More touches for Dalvin Cook

There were plenty of things that went wrong against the Cowboys, but Mike Zimmer will always be fixated on how the Vikings ran the ball.

Throughout the week, Zimmer lamented the lack of attempts for Dalvin Cook and noted that during the second half against Dallas the Vikings threw the ball nine straight times. His displeasure must have gotten to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who said they need to keep finding ways to get Cook the football.

One way to get Cook more involved is to start winning games but the Vikings seem hellbent on pounding the rock. Attacking a defense that ranks fourth in rushing yards and 32nd in passing yards allowed per game seems like a bad idea but Zimmer is going to do things his way, which means Cook is getting the football.

2. A big day for Lamar Jackson

Last week, the Vikings were lit up by Cooper Rush, who is more likely to be enjoying a beer at a bar in five years than on an NFL roster. This week, the Vikings will face Lamar Jackson, who is a bonafide superstar.

In other words, this could get ugly.

The optimist will point at the Vikings' performance over the past four games and say they've improved against the pass. During that stretch, the defense has allowed 213 passing yards per game but those numbers are deflated by facing Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold.

In the first three games, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson had their way, averaging 290.3 passing yards per game and that was with Patrick Peterson in the lineup. After allowing 325 yards and two touchdowns to Rush last week, Jackson should have a field day moving the ball against the Vikings.

3. The Ravens going "Hollywood"

Another reason that Jackson could have a monster day is because the Vikings might not have an answer for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Ravens receiver has ascended to the top spot in the passing attack and is coming off 80 yards and a touchdown in a Week 7 loss to the Bengals. But Pro Football Focus's Ian Hartitz noted that Brown's targets collected 330 air yards, which means the Ravens star had a chance to do more damage.

This is bad news for a Vikings secondary that will start a pair of slow cornerbacks. Cameron Dantzler (4.64 seconds) and Bashaud Breeland (4.53 seconds) don't have the speed to keep up with Brown, which could lead to some open shots downfield.

4. More checkdowns from Kirk Cousins

The Vikings' offense was a disaster against Dallas. With Randy Gregory acting as a one-man wrecking crew, the offensive line struggled to stop a defense that currently ranks 28th in total sacks and sack percentage this season. This resulted in C.J. Ham having more targets than Justin Jefferson.

This week appears to be an easier matchup on paper. Baltimore ranks 24th in total sacks and 25th in sack percentage but it usually takes one player to send the Vikings' offensive line into a tailspin. That player could be Justin Houston who has 17 pressures on the season and 99.5 career sacks.

Although Garrett Bradbury landing on the COVID-19 list may be addition by subtraction, the Vikings will have to find a way to protect Cousins. If that doesn't happen, it could be another career day for Ham in the passing game.

5. More of the same in Baltimore

Throughout the week, the Vikings have felt like kids whose parents are on the verge of a divorce. Last week's loss to the Cowboys officially put Zimmer on the clock and it led to a somber week that led to some interesting answers at the podium.

This could be a game where the Vikings flex their muscles and come away with a victory but that act can only play out so many times. With the Vikings current attitude, there is a scenario where the Ravens punch them in the mouth early and never look back, sending another indictment on Zimmer's time with the Vikings.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Vikings 20

