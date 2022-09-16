Wahpeton student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Skip to main content
Wahpeton college student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Wahpeton college student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Ray Ruschel is a business management student at the North Dakota State Colleges of Science.

North Dakota State College of Science Athletics

Ray Ruschel is a business management student at the North Dakota State Colleges of Science.

Age is just a number. And defensive lineman Ray Ruschel proves that.

The 49-year-old has made national headlines after he decided to play for the North Dakota State Colleges of Science football team in Wahpeton, near the Minnesota border. 

Valley News Live reporter Jack Wallace said Ruschel has been an active duty member with the United States military for the past 17 years and is currently enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He was told about the team from a friend in his Army unit and decided to try out for the team.

Ruschel is a freshman this year, majoring in business management. His head coach, Eric Issendorf, is a year younger than Ruschel. 

The quirky tale of the oldest college football player in the country attracted the attention of the Washington Post, which reports the previous holder of the mantle was Tom Gore, who strapped on the shoulder pads in 2021 to play for North Carolina's Methodist University at age 45. 

Ruschel, who last played high school football in 1992 at Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania, moved to North Dakota in 2018. The Post reports that Ruschel is a father of two adult children and works the midnight to 8 a.m. shift as a mechanic at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.

He said his goal of enrolling at the college was to become a supervisor at his work with the degree he would earn.

Tom Brady is still playing football. LeBron James has said he intends to play into his 40s. And for Ruschel, he's just doing what makes him happy.

“I want to live life,” Ruschel said in an interview with Valley News Live. “If I had the chance and I didn’t take it, I would regret it. I had a chance, and I’m taking it, and I’m living life to the fullest," adding that he's surprising himself by being able to keep up with his younger teammates.

Next Up

NDFootballPlayer49YO
MN Sports

Wahpeton student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Ray Ruschel is a business management student at the North Dakota State Colleges of Science.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Rare 'hobbit home' for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

There's a new opportunity for eco-buyers in Wisconsin.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist, 40, killed in collision with car driver in Winona

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 7.46.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location

Its Minneapolis location is still operational.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 6.47.13 AM
MN News

Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie

Police say the victim died from 'obvious homicidal violence.'

coronavirus, doctor, nurse, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13

The latest data from MDH.

bed bath beyond mike mozart flickr
MN Shopping

Bed, Bath & Beyond's first round of store closures includes one in MN

The company's St. Cloud store will close.

image
MN News

Eagan PD looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen school golf cart

The golf cart was later found "severely damaged," according to police.

image
MN News

Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border

A Spirit Lake, Iowa man died in the crash.

Instagram Post (2)
Sponsored Story

Seltzerland hard seltzer festival returns

The end of summer party celebration will be held at Centerbrook Golf Course

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN Weather

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

Winter is fast approaching and the NWS has updated its winter outlook.

Related

MN Gophers

Gopher football coach Jerry Kill gets a big raise, contract extension

MN Vikings

Moss still making headlines after retirement

MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to sign former Saints' defensive lineman Johnson

Screen Shot 2019-11-10 at 9.43.19 AM
MN Gophers

Can the Gophers actually make the College Football Playoff?

It's the best start to a Gopher football season in 115 years.

MN Sports

MN college loses 32 players, cancels football season

The future of football at Ridgewater College is being evaluated.

Daniel Faalele
MN Gophers

Gopher lineman ranks high in annual college football 'Freaks List'

Daniel Faalele is only a sophomore.

MN Vikings

Vikings continue to catch the eyes of national football experts

MN Gophers

Gagliardi to receive lifetime college football award