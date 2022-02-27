Warroad girls hockey captures first Class A title since 2011

The Warriors capped off their season with a 6-1 win over Proctor-Hermantown.

The Warroad girls hockey team captured its first Class A state championship since 2011 with a 6-1 win over Proctor-Hermantown on Saturday evening.

Despite the runaway score, the Mirage controlled the first period. An early goal by Nya Sieger put Proctor-Hermantown on the board at 2:45 and the Mirage had several chances to add to the lead throughout the opening frame.

But Warroad goalie Kendra Nordick was able to keep Proctor-Hermantown off the board and allowed the Warriors to take over with a four-goal second period.

Abby Chamernick served as the catalyst for Warroad, as her wrist shot created a rebound and a scoring opportunity for Talya Henrickson to tie the game. Chamernick threw another puck toward Abby Pajari later in the period and the ensuing rebound allowed Warroad to take the lead on a goal from Madison Lavergne

After Kate Johnson's one-timer on a power play made it a 3-1 game, Chamernick recorded her third assist of the period on Johnson's second goal of the night. Warroad never gave the lead back as Lavergne and Lilla Lancot scored in the third period to help avenge a loss to the Mirage in last year's Class A semifinal.

With just three seniors on the roster, Warroad (26-3-1) should have an excellent chance to defend their title next season.