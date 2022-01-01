Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Updated:
Original:

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.
Author:
St. Louis Blues

Saturday night's NHL Winter Classic is expected to be the coldest in the history of the event. But before they take on the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues showed up to Target Field like they were expecting a Twins game.

A video on the Blues' Twitter account showed the team pulling into the Target Field parking lot. When they emerged from their bus, they looked ready for a  country music festival rather than an outdoor hockey game.

Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures to drop to -21F with windchills at -35F. While the Blues will be wearing something a little warmer for the game, they've at least embraced the elements more than other visitors have.

If the Wild are lucky, Bud Grant will show up in a t-shirt for the puck drop, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Next Up

St. Louis Blues
MN Wild

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Michael Pierce
MN Vikings

Michael Pierce downgraded to out vs. Packers

The Vikings also activated Oli Udoh from the COVID-19/reserve list.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0718
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer left no doubt he prefers Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond

Mannion will start at Lambeau Field in place of Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19

Tv collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN News

Mayo Clinic's COVID vaccine deadline quickly approaching

Mayo staff have until Jan. 3 to get at least one dose — or face losing their job.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer's Kirk Cousins nightmare comes true

This was the one thing he did not want to happen.

Related

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild to officially host NHL Winter Classic in 2022

The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022.

Target Field
MN Wild

NHL postpones 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

The Wild were set to host the New Year's Day game for the first time.

E8gvdxzUcBMP3zJ
MN Wild

Ticket prices unveiled for 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field

Season ticket members get first crack at purchasing Winter Classic tickets.

Target Field Twins
MN Wild

Wild to host 2021 NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis

Target Field will serve as the venue for the outdoor hockey game.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

Speculation growing that Minnesota could host 2021 Winter Classic

Will it soon be time to "flood the rink" at Target Field?

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Overturned goal leads to Wild's OT loss to Blues

The Wild appeared to blow the game open in the second period, but an overturned goal kept the door open for the defending Stanley Cup champions to come back.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Fiala's laser caps Wild's rally against Blues

The Wild scored two goals in the final five minutes of regulation to stun St. Louis.