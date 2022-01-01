Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Saturday night's NHL Winter Classic is expected to be the coldest in the history of the event. But before they take on the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues showed up to Target Field like they were expecting a Twins game.

A video on the Blues' Twitter account showed the team pulling into the Target Field parking lot. When they emerged from their bus, they looked ready for a country music festival rather than an outdoor hockey game.

Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures to drop to -21F with windchills at -35F. While the Blues will be wearing something a little warmer for the game, they've at least embraced the elements more than other visitors have.

If the Wild are lucky, Bud Grant will show up in a t-shirt for the puck drop, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.