Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Bally Sports North

The Minnesota Wild came into Saturday night's game with their AHL roster but the Washington Capitals gave them some confidence with a cross-rink own goal in the second period.

The play began when Mats Zuccarello was called for tripping. The Capitals pulled Zach Fucale for the 6-on-5 advantage when Carl Hagelin tried to pass the puck back to the blue line.

The only problem? Nobody there was there to receive the pass.

Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into the back of his own net, giving Marcus Foligno his 100th career goal.

The marker put a positive spin on a miserable second period where Kevin Fiala went to the penalty box three times and the Wild went into the third intermission down 2-1.