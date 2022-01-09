Skip to main content

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild came into Saturday night's game with their AHL roster but the Washington Capitals gave them some confidence with a cross-rink own goal in the second period.

The play began when Mats Zuccarello was called for tripping. The Capitals pulled Zach Fucale for the 6-on-5 advantage when Carl Hagelin tried to pass the puck back to the blue line.

The only problem? Nobody there was there to receive the pass.

Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into the back of his own net, giving Marcus Foligno his 100th career goal.

The marker put a positive spin on a miserable second period where Kevin Fiala went to the penalty box three times and the Wild went into the third intermission down 2-1.

Next Up

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_1825
MN Vikings

If this is it for Anthony Barr, he should be appreciated

The long-time linebacker was always debated but gave a lot to the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Capitals' errant pass gives Wild an 'own goal'

Carl Hagelin's pass traveled nearly 200 feet into his own net.

Jasper, missing dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
MN News

South St. Paul police seeking van stolen with dog inside

The vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a local hotel.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'likely' to move on from Mike Zimmer

General Manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the organization.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

North Dakota State dominates Montana State for another national championship

NDSU picked up their ninth title in the past 11 seasons.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers denies report saying he could boycott Super Bowl

The report said Rodgers is upset with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

police lights
MN News

Human remains found in burnt car in Beaver Creek Valley State Park

An investigation is now underway.

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves shoot the lights out to sweep Thunder

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell made sure the game was never in doubt.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Eric Staal
MN Wild

Staal's goal gives Wild first overtime victory of season

The veteran's overtime goal helped take down the Winnipeg Jets.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's two goals lead Wild over Ducks

Fiala has six goals in the past seven games.

Minnesota Wild / Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

Marcus Foligno channeled Randy Moss in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Overturned goal leads to Wild's OT loss to Blues

The Wild appeared to blow the game open in the second period, but an overturned goal kept the door open for the defending Stanley Cup champions to come back.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Wild dominate Coyotes with 3-goal first period

The Wild rebounded after getting swept in Vegas.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Fiala's goal gives Wild victory over first-place Golden Knights

Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves in the 2-0 victory.