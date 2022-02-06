Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

During halftime of the Eastview boys basketball game on Friday night, Johnny Kachman's name was drawn from a hat to participate in halftime shooting contest where he had to make a layup, free throw and a half-court shot to win a gift card.

It's a lofty task for most third-graders, especially launching a bomb from half court, but Kachman unleashed a one-handed shot (one step inside half-court but who's counting?) and banked it in for the prize.

Johnny Basketball's shot sent the crowd into a frenzy, especially about a dozen of his buddies who darted onto the court and mobbed him in celebration. Watch:

And everyone might want to remember Johnny's name because if playing on the fourth-grade traveling team as a third-grader is any indication, he's going to be one heckuva hooper.