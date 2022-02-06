Skip to main content
Watch: Eastview 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

Watch: Eastview 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Daniel McGrath (@SMHS8thGradeAlg) via Twitter

A feel-good story worth checking out.

During halftime of the Eastview boys basketball game on Friday night, Johnny Kachman's name was drawn from a hat to participate in halftime shooting contest where he had to make a layup, free throw and a half-court shot to win a gift card. 

It's a lofty task for most third-graders, especially launching a bomb from half court, but Kachman unleashed a one-handed shot (one step inside half-court but who's counting?) and banked it in for the prize. 

Johnny Basketball's shot sent the crowd into a frenzy, especially about a dozen of his buddies who darted onto the court and mobbed him in celebration. Watch: 

And everyone might want to remember Johnny's name because if playing on the fourth-grade traveling team as a third-grader is any indication, he's going to be one heckuva hooper. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 9.33.03 AM
MN Sports

Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 10.09.57 AM
MN News

877 MN renters to be refunded for landlord's illegal utility surcharge

In December, Suite Liv’n began charging tenants an illegal utility surcharge.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 9.04.28 AM
MN Lifestyle

Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 8.05.32 AM
MN News

SUV backs over, fatally pins woman in St. Paul

The incident was captured on the "Live on Patrol" stream from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

St. Paul gun rights rally
MN News

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Amir locke
MN News

Minneapolis police union issues new statement on Amir Locke killing

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said 'no conclusions should be made' till the BCA investigation is complete.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Brother and sister guilty in 2020 murder of Lino Lakes man

Karl Henderson, 22, was fatally shot in a robbery gone wrong.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-02-22 at 9.10.47 PM
MN Sports

SDSU women's basketball team sink five straight half-court shots

...and that's H-O-R-S-E.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Mavericks' 3rd quarter sends Timberwolves to another defeat

The Mavericks took control of the game after halftime.

Screen Shot 2020-02-17 at 11.38.08 AM
MN Sports

After further review, Mankato man's half-court shot wins $10K

A positive outcome for the 2018 Mankato West grad.

MN Sports

Video: Miracle shot from beyond half-court wins it for Hopkins in 4th OT

Screen Shot 2020-11-28 at 6.58.11 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers dominate second half to defeat Loyola-Marymount

Marcus Carr scored 26 to send the Gophers to 2-0.

Jalen Suggs
MN Sports

Watch: Jalen Suggs sinks buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to national championship game

Suggs' 3-pointer will be a staple of March Madness videos for years to come.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves announce 2nd half schedule

The Timberwolves will play 37 games in 66 days to close out the season.

Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Watch: Twins turn 3rd inning triple play against Royals

It’s the 15th triple play in Twins history.