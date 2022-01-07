Watch: Foligno fights Bruins’ Frederic after dirty hit injures Kaprizov

Skip to main content
Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first into the boards on Thursday night.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic during Thursday night's game in Boston. 

The fight happened a few minutes into the third period. It proceeded Kirill Kaprizov leaving the game in the second period after he got tangled up in the stick of Matt Grzelcyk. 

As Kaprizov was going down, Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first in the boards

Later in the night, it was announced Kaprizov had an upper-body injury and didn't return to the game. Wild coach Dean Evason was furious after the game, saying the hit on Kaprizov was "predatorial." 

Kaprizov's injury overshadowed the Wild's 3-2 win over Boston, which Matt Boldy, playing in his first NHL game, scored the game-winning goal. 

The Wild have yet to announce if Kaprizov will miss any time, though Evason said "it doesn't look good." 

