Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

The Minnesota Wild suffered a 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, but the bigger storyline may be future discipline toward Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

Foligno was a central figure in the game after taking a shoulder from Brenden Dillon midway through the first period. The hit triggered dueling fights at center ice with Foligno brawling with Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.

The exchange also saw Jordan Greenway assessed with a roughing penalty, which allowed Mark Scheifele to put Winnipeg on the board.

But Foligno continued to throw his weight around late in the first period and tensions between him and Lowry continued to simmer into the third period.

With the Wild down 1-0, Foligno fought Lowry for the second time. After Foligno wrestled Lowry to the ground, he attempted to knee him in the head.

Foligno was assessed an additional penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty helped the Jets add an empty net goal to end the Wild's six-game winning streak.

After being shut out for the first time this season, the Wild will try to rebound against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.