Skip to main content
Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

TSN

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

The Minnesota Wild suffered a 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, but the bigger storyline may be future discipline toward Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

Foligno was a central figure in the game after taking a shoulder from Brenden Dillon midway through the first period. The hit triggered dueling fights at center ice with Foligno brawling with Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.

The exchange also saw Jordan Greenway assessed with a roughing penalty, which allowed Mark Scheifele to put Winnipeg on the board.

But Foligno continued to throw his weight around late in the first period and tensions between him and Lowry continued to simmer into the third period.

With the Wild down 1-0, Foligno fought Lowry for the second time. After Foligno wrestled Lowry to the ground, he attempted to knee him in the head.

Foligno was assessed an additional penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty helped the Jets add an empty net goal to end the Wild's six-game winning streak.

After being shut out for the first time this season, the Wild will try to rebound against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Next Up

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?

Screen Shot 2019-05-20 at 11.00.15 AM
MN News

Xcel Energy to generate 81% of electricity carbon-free by 2032

One expert labeled it a "huge milestone in Minnesota’s transition to a carbon-free electric system."

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

Mackenzie sinner
MN News

Support for Winona State teen who suffered brain injury after being hit by car

She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN Music and Radio

WCCO's Mike Max calls downtown Minneapolis a 'hellhole'

Max believes downtown Minneapolis "sucks the life" out of people who work there.

frey feb 7 committee screengrab
MN News

Frey's explanation over Minneapolis' no-knock policy under scrutiny

They're working to answer questions about what was — and wasn't —banned.

police lights
MN News

Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

amir locke student protest
MN News

Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

Related

Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 8.11.35 PM
MN Wild

Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Foligno was not messing around in the first period.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Report: Wild forward Marcus Foligno out for 'at least a few weeks'

Foligno left Friday's game against Arizona.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno throws hands, scores game-winning goal in Wild's opener

The Wild forward scored with 7.2 seconds left to beat Anaheim.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Hockey fight: Foligno steps in after Knights' hit on Kaprizov

All hell broke loose after Nicolas Hague's hit on Kirill Kaprizov.

Minnesota Wild / Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

Marcus Foligno channeled Randy Moss in Saturday's loss to the Kings.

Eric Staal
MN Wild

Staal's goal gives Wild first overtime victory of season

The veteran's overtime goal helped take down the Winnipeg Jets.