October 3, 2021
Watch: Gophers’ Amy Potomak scores unreal between-the-legs goal

Amy Potomak

Gopher women's hockey forward Amy Potomak provided a bright spot this weekend, scoring a sick between-the-legs goal during Saturday's game against Ohio State.

With the Gophers trailing in the third period, Potomak stole the puck in her own territory and created a breakaway. As she closed in on the net, Potomak went between the legs and top-shelf to put Minnesota on the board.

This isn't the first time that Potomak has went viral. In Nov. 2019, she went between the legs against then-No. 1 ranked Wisconsin and earned the top spot on SportsCenter's Top 10.

But that goal came during a shootout and Saturday's came in the middle of a game. With the degree of difficulty turned up, there's a good chance Potomak will top the list again.

Amy Potomak
MN Gophers

