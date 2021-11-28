Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Watch: Gophers troll Badgers with 'Jump Around' after Saturday's win

First they took Paul Bunyan's Axe. Then they took their tradition.
Gopher Football

When the Gopher football team defeated Wisconsin on Saturday, it was a big deal. The 23-13 win was the first home victory over the Badgers since 2003 and just the fourth time over the past 27 years that Minnesota had claimed Paul Bunyan's Axe.

But stealing the Axe wasn't enough. The Gophers went and stole the Badgers' tradition.

After fans rushed the field, "Jump Around" began blaring over the speakers at Huntington Bank Stadium and Gopher fans engaged in a full-blown trolling of their rivals.

"Jump Around" has been a tradition at Camp Randall since 1998. The 1989 song by House of Pain is played after the third quarter and has become one of college football's most heralded traditions.

But Saturday's win wasn't a time to honor traditions. It was a time to choose violence. And with a booming "May I have your attention please..." Gopher fans took the opportunity to jump all over the Badgers' grave.

Gopher fans can jump around until Nov. 26, 2022 when Minnesota is slated to visit Camp Randall next season.

