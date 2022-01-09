Skip to main content

Watch: Greg Coleman makes his final 'Pregame Preach'

"I've fought the good fight...finished the race and kept the faith."
Greg Coleman

Minnesota Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman worked his final game as a sideline reporter on Sunday, marking the end of a 42-year run with the organization.

Coleman spent his first 10 years in Minnesota as a punter for the Vikings before shifting to broadcasting. He joined the broadcast team for the 1988 season and has spent the last 21 years as a sideline reporter.

One of Coleman's staples was the "Pregame Preach," a pep talk that riled fans up and consulted verses from The Bible. For his last broadcast, Coleman delivered one final preach that proclaimed his faith in the Vikings.

“Vikings faithful, take a step back, take a deep breath because I believe this ship will sail again bigger and better than before. Why? Because I believe in the men in the purple jerseys and the horns on the helmet. Also because I have faith.”

Coleman also went on to thank his broadcast partners and his family for his time with the Vikings.

“Purple nation, I’ve walked these sidelines for the last 21 years," Coleman said. "I’ve enjoyed every minute. The good, the bad, and the not so good. Working with what I feel [is] the best broadcast team in the National Football League. Purple Nation, you’ve shown me some love and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I didn’t take it for granted.”

“I’ve fought the good fight of faith, finished the race, and kept the faith. Can I get a witness one more time from the congregation?"

The Vikings sent Coleman out a winner with a victory over the Chicago Bears and head coach Mike Zimmer, who may have been coaching his final game in Minnesota, offered more kind words after the game.

"It's been an honor to know you as well," Zimmer said of Coleman. "You're a true professional in your occupation, but you're also a true Viking."

