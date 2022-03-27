Skip to main content
Watch: Guy makes mistake of trying to challenge Lynx star during pickup game

Perhaps it's just best to take your ass-kicking from a former WNBA champion.

Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) via Twitter

Minnesota Lynx guard Aerial Powers took part in a pickup game this week but after dominating everyone on the court, she nearly wound up in a scrap with a frustrated opponent.

Powers posted a video on her Twitter account that showed a man lining her up for a shoulder check. Powers then confronts the man, who backs off pretty sharpish, with Powers then using the video to explain what led to this exchange.  

Playing against a group of men, Powers dominated the game by getting all kinds of buckets. Step back jumpers. Layups. If there's a shot you can think of, Powers was drilling it.

After Powers showed absolutely no mercy toward her opponent, the man at the beginning of the video decided to take it upon himself to guard her. But he was no match for the former top-five pick, as Powers drained a fade-away jumper over her frustrated opponent.

With a possible bruised ego, the man stepped up to Powers, but should have just accepted his ass-kicking from a former WNBA Champion.

In any event, Powers looks like she's ready to go after missing a majority of last season due to a thumb injury.

