Watch: Half-court buzzer-beater sends Shakopee to state tournament

Kate Cordes' 3-pointer gave the Sabers a section title.

When Minnesotans woke up to sub-zero temperatures on Saturday morning, it was hard to believe that March Madness is around the corner. But if you need some convincing, Kate Cordes and the Shakopee Sabers have you covered.

The Sabres' senior drained a half-court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Friday night that not only gave Shakopee its 21st straight victory but its first trip to state since 2019.

The scene was set when Shakopee met Eden Prairie for the Class 4A, Section 2A championship. The Sabers and Eagles went back-and-forth throughout until Shakopee built a 43-35 lead in the second half.

The Eagles stormed back on their own court, mounting a 10-2 run to tie the game with 1:54 to play. After both teams traded buckets down the stretch, the Sabers had one last chance to win it in regulation.

With the game tied at 47 and a trip to state on the line, Cordes took the inbounds pass at center court and called game.

Cordes' 3-pointer gave the Jamestown commit 14 points on the night and sent the Shakopee student section rushing onto the court. At 26-3, the Sabers will have plenty of momentum when the state tournament begins next week.

