Watch: Henrik Lundqvist jinxes Rangers before Zuccarello's goal

The commentator’s curse strikes again.
Henrik Lundqvist

On the night his No. 30 jersey was retired, Henrik Lundqvist went up to the New York Rangers' broadcast booth for an interview. 

The Rangers had a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild in the second period and Lundqvist had a birds-eye view to watch his friend Mats Zuccarello.

But on this night, the commentator's curse would strike again.

With the Wild on the power play in the second period, MSG play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen pointed Zuccarello on the ice.

"It's your buddy Zuc!" Rosen exclaimed.

"Yeah...don't let that guy score." Lundqvist replied.

Like, milliseconds later, this happened:

Zuccarello ripped a slap shot from the blue line and tied the game with his 13th goal of the season. After the jinx, Lundqvist looked on in amazement.

Lundqvist's jinx meant more considering he had spent nine years as Zuccarello's teammate with the Rangers. Upon Zuccarello's departure, Lundqvist was moved to tears, showing how strong their friendship is.

Although Lundqvist's comments played a (not so big) role in the Wild's 3-2 victory, there's a good chance he shared a laugh with Zuccarello after the game.

