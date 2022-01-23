Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't have the best game in Saturday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. But the San Francisco 49ers quarterback made up for it during his postgame celebration, at least in the eyes of Vikings fans.

Moments after Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo ran over to his kicker. In a moment of euphoria, Garoppolo shouted the words that endeared himself to a legion of Viking fans.

"You're a f*****g legend, man," Garoppolo shouted. "F**k the Packers!"

Garoppolo had reason to be hyped over his special teams on Saturday as the 49ers offense didn't score a touchdown in the 13-10 win. A blocked field goal at the end of the first half and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the fourth kept San Francisco in the game.

Perhaps the Packers should have seen the heartbreaking loss coming considering Gould was literally attempting practice kicks over a wall of Packers during pregame introductions.