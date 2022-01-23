Skip to main content
Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Credit: Stacey Dales, NFL Network

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't have the best game in Saturday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. But the San Francisco 49ers quarterback made up for it during his postgame celebration, at least in the eyes of Vikings fans. 

Moments after Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo ran over to his kicker. In a moment of euphoria, Garoppolo shouted the words that endeared himself to a legion of Viking fans.

"You're a f*****g legend, man," Garoppolo shouted. "F**k the Packers!" 

Garoppolo had reason to be hyped over his special teams on Saturday as the 49ers offense didn't score a touchdown in the 13-10 win. A blocked field goal at the end of the first half and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the fourth kept San Francisco in the game.

Perhaps the Packers should have seen the heartbreaking loss coming considering Gould was literally attempting practice kicks over a wall of Packers during pregame introductions. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 8.37.27 AM
MN Sports

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

The Packers quarterback was destroyed on social media on Saturday night.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

Wilf
MN Vikings

Report: Ryan Poles is Vikings' 'top choice' for general manager

Poles was one of two finalists revealed on Friday.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Willis carries shorthanded Gophers to beat Rutgers

The senior scored a career-high 32 points to end a four-game losing streak.

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Mom killed infant son just weeks after getting him back from foster care

The 10-month-old died in her care in Brooklyn Park last April.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

potatoes 2
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's 'frozen potato freeway' closure attracts plenty of comment

It was, let's face it, a very Minnesotan reason for a freeway closure.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 9.07.54 AM
MN News

U of M fraternity raises money for chef's knee surgery

The GoFundMe has raised around $1,700 of its $5,000 goal.

unsplash restaurant cashier register COVID face mask - crop
MN Coronavirus

7 restaurant, bar groups sue Minneapolis over dining vaccine mandate

"Minneapolis bars and restaurants are being used as pawns..." the lawsuit said.

Related

Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Purple and gold mush: 49ers end Vikings' season

With under 150 yards of offense, the Vikings went into the offseason with a whimper.

MN Vikings

Vikings' chances in NFC North could hinge on Packers-49ers result

With the Packers' easy schedule, this could decide whether the Vikings can catch up for a NFC North title.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL insider adds steam to trade speculation involving Cousins, Watson

NBC Sports' Peter King has a three-team proposal that would send Watson to Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts to lead Vikings over Packers

Greg Joseph's game-winner helped the Vikings get back to .500.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

The Packers quarterback was destroyed on social media on Saturday night.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

End of an era? Packers eliminate Vikings from playoff contention

The 37-10 loss may be the end for Mike Zimmer.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers says retiring with Packers is 'not a reality'

Could Rodgers land within the NFC North?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.