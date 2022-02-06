Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot couldn't lead the Central Division to victory at the NHL All-Star Game, but the Minnesota Wild duo provided some highlights at the league's midseason showcase.

After paying tribute to Alexander Ovechkin in the NHL All-Star Skills Showcase, Kaprizov saved a highlight for the 3-on-3 tournament.

During the Central Divison's semifinal against the Atlantic Division, Kaprizov created a turnover late in the second half to feed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat for a one-timer.

While Kaprizov gained another assist on a Joe Pavelski goal, the star of the semifinal was Talbot. With the Central Division up 3-2, Talbot stopped Detroit's Dylan Larkin on an odd-man rush. The rebound found its way to the stick of Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin but Talbot slid across the crease for a kick save to keep the Central ahead.

Talbot's highlight-reel save led the Central Division to an 8-5 victory in the semifinal and put him in the conversation to become the first goaltender to win the game's MVP since 1994 (Mike Richter).

But despite another assist from Kaprizov, the Central Divison fell to MVP Claude Giroux the Metropolitan Division 5-3 in the championship game.