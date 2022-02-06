Skip to main content

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.
Kirill Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot couldn't lead the Central Division to victory at the NHL All-Star Game, but the Minnesota Wild duo provided some highlights at the league's midseason showcase.

After paying tribute to Alexander Ovechkin in the NHL All-Star Skills Showcase, Kaprizov saved a highlight for the 3-on-3 tournament. 

During the Central Divison's semifinal against the Atlantic Division, Kaprizov created a turnover late in the second half to feed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat for a one-timer.

While Kaprizov gained another assist on a Joe Pavelski goal, the star of the semifinal was Talbot. With the Central Division up 3-2, Talbot stopped Detroit's Dylan Larkin on an odd-man rush. The rebound found its way to the stick of Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin but Talbot slid across the crease for a kick save to keep the Central ahead.

Talbot's highlight-reel save led the Central Division to an 8-5 victory in the semifinal and put him in the conversation to become the first goaltender to win the game's MVP since 1994 (Mike Richter).

But despite another assist from Kaprizov, the Central Divison fell to MVP Claude Giroux the Metropolitan Division 5-3 in the championship game.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Amir locke
MN News

Minneapolis police union issues new statement on Amir Locke killing

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said 'no conclusions should be made' till the BCA investigation is complete.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Brother and sister guilty in 2020 murder of Lino Lakes man

Karl Henderson, 22, was fatally shot in a robbery gone wrong.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Vikings

Kaprizov pulls off Wild jersey to reveal Ovechkin one at NHL showcase

Ovechkin couldn't be there, so Kaprizov made up for it.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

With coach and GM in place, it's time for Vikings to trade Cousins

Trading Cousins will give the Vikings the space to create a great team.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

After Vikings firing, Mike Zimmer reportedly looking for new NFL job

Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings for eight years.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

'Car caravan' protest in downtown Minneapolis over Amir Locke police killing

The protesters are calling for charges against the officer involved.

Hazelwood
MN Lifestyle

Popular restaurant Hazelwood to get fourth location 'this summer'

It currently operates in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Tonka Bay.

Screen Shot 2022-02-04 at 6.04.23 PM
MN News

Minneapolis imposes moratorium on no-knock warrants after Locke killing

The moratorium is in place while MPD's policies are again reviewed.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Golden Knights strike back, overcome Kaprizov heroics

Kaprizov scored twice in the third period but the Wild lost 3-2.

51070566898_8fe3edf868_c
MN Wild

Cam Talbot shuts out Blues to extend Wild home winning streak

Talbot helped the Wild extend the streak to 11 games.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

First-place Wild stunned by lowly Sabres

The Wild looked flat in their first game since Sunday.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Talbot stands tall, Kaprizov delivers dagger against Coyotes

That's five straight wins for the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kaprizov provides his first highlight of the year to help Wild improve to 2-0

A 3-2 victory over the Kings completed a SoCal sweep.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

The Wild extended their winning streak to six games over one of the NHL's hottest teams.

Zach Parise
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild ahead of the 2021 season

The Wild have several exciting pieces and a new division, but will it spell success in 2021?