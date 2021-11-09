Watch: KAT’s insane buzzer beater bank shot forces OT

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in the process of a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night but just as it appeared they would be robbed of a victory, Karl-Anthony Towns found out that the bank was open late.

Towns threw up a prayer at the end of a wild sequence that saw Minnesota blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies stormed back with a 23-9 run over the final 5:23 of the fourth quarter to take the lead and after D'Angelo Russell had a potential go-ahead goaltending call overturned via review, Ja Morant hit a pair of free throws to put Memphis ahead 113-110.

De'Anthony Melton appeared to intercept the inbound pass but stepped out of bounds to give the Wolves a clean look. Minnesota threw it into their superstar and he chucked it off the backboard to force overtime.

Although Towns had the highlight, the Grizzlies came away with the 125-118 win in overtime.