Skip to main content

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
Kirill Kaprizov

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was knocked out of Thursday night's game with the Boston Bruins after taking a hit in the second period.

Kaprizov was in his own territory when his skates got tangled up in Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's stick. Fellow Bruin Trent Fredric sent him face-first into the boards. Although Dmitry Kulikov skated over to defend the Wild's superstar, Kaprizov skated off while favoring his leg and had to be helped into the locker room.

Later in the night, it was announced that Kaprizov had an upper-body injury and did not return to the game.

Kaprizov scored his 14th goal earlier in the night and would be a massive loss for a Wild team that is already without Joel Eriksson Ek.

This is a developing story.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

Glensheen Christmas-Tree-Living-Room-Library-1024x683
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

hoops brewing burst pipe video
MN Food & Drink

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

mel reeves
MN Coronavirus

Journalist, activist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19 complications

He died on Thursday at age 64.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: The Vikings do not have to be down for long

The risk of things going wrong is easily worth the reward of breaking the 7-9 cycle.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

twin city gardens
MN News

Mold, leaky roof will shut down Twin Cities nursing home

The department said it found "significant structural deficiencies" at the facility.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov goes between the legs vs. Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello didn't score, but still...

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Make no mistake, the Calder Trophy belongs to Kirill Kaprizov

Jason Robertson is making a push but Kaprizov deserves the award.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov's no-look assist helps Wild take control vs. Coyotes

The Wild rookie continues to create highlights.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have work to do to build a cup contender around Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov is locked in for five years, but can Bill Guerin do enough to turn the Wild into a true contender?

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Another absurd night for Kaprizov as his legend grows

Kaprizov scored a crazy wrap-around goal in the Wild's victory over the Kings.