Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

ESPN

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was knocked out of Thursday night's game with the Boston Bruins after taking a hit in the second period.

Kaprizov was in his own territory when his skates got tangled up in Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's stick. Fellow Bruin Trent Fredric sent him face-first into the boards. Although Dmitry Kulikov skated over to defend the Wild's superstar, Kaprizov skated off while favoring his leg and had to be helped into the locker room.

Later in the night, it was announced that Kaprizov had an upper-body injury and did not return to the game.

Kaprizov scored his 14th goal earlier in the night and would be a massive loss for a Wild team that is already without Joel Eriksson Ek.

This is a developing story.