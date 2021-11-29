Watch: Kirk Cousins lines up under guard on critical 4th down play

When Kirk Cousins is on his game, he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. When he's not, you have moments like he did on Sunday afternoon.

During the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cousins encountered a critical fourth down where the Vikings had a chance to tie the game. After leading his teammates to the line, Cousins stepped up and lined up...under the guard.

The gaffe caused the Vikings to burn their second timeout of the half before Cousins' fourth-down pass sailed out of the back of the end zone. The play blew up Twitter, where some had their own interpretations of what happened.

Other fans imagined the surprise of Oli Udoh when Cousins went to snap the ball.

But the gaffe was just one aspect of a rough day for Cousins. He went 20-for-32 on the afternoon with 238 yards and two touchdowns but also threw an interception where he attempted to impale Azeez Al-Shaair.

It was a disappointing output for Cousins, who Mike Zimmer begged to be more aggressive throughout the week. While Cousins certainly has his moments, it's clear that he prefers things perfectly balanced, as all things should be.