Watch: Maple Grove player breaks out 'The Griddy' at state tournament

"Hey, that's Justin Jefferson's move!"

AJ Fredrickson (@AJ_Fredrickson) via Twitter

It's a dream for every youth hockey player to score a go-ahead goal in the Minnesota high school boys hockey tournament. It's another dream to get the chance to drop the celebration of your favorite player in said championship game.

During Saturday's Class AA state championship game, Maple Grove forward Chayton Fischer lived out both dreams. In the third period against Andover, Fischer scored with just under five minutes to go to put the Crimson ahead 5-4.

But as his teammates skated over to celebrate, Fischer shooed them off in order to drop "The Griddy."

"The Griddy" has been made famous by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson started using the dance during his college career at LSU and brought it over to the NFL, where it has taken the world by storm.

While there have been impressive variations of The Griddy, doing it on ice skates has to add an element of difficulty. We'll see if Jefferson comments or has something up his sleeve to one-up this but for now Minnesotans are having a collective moment on their couches.

