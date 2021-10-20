Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets.

Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.

Foligno started the fight by channeling Vikings training camp legend Roman Reigns, leaving his feet and landing a Superman punch. Foligno and Dillon traded haymakers until they were separated by officials.

Once the fight was over, Foligno sprinted off the ice and fired up the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center, throwing his gloves down and speeding toward the locker room.

With the Wild returning to play against their normal Central Division foes, fights like this could become more commonplace this season.