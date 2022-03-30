Watch: Nicolas Deslauriers gets in bloody fight vs. Flyers

The Minnesota Wild traded for Nicolas Deslauriers in large part due to his reputation as an enforcer. After 10 fights with the Anaheim Ducks, Deslauriers got into his first fight in a Wild sweater on Tuesday night...and it was a beauty.

Deslauriers got in a first-period scrap with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman and Eden Prairie native Nick Seeler. The two heavyweights exchanged right hands, sending the St. Paul crowd into a frenzy and drawing blood from a cut on Deslauriers's nose.

At the conclusion of the fight, Deslauriers showed respect for his opponent before heading down the tunnel to get cleaned up.

The scrap energized the Wild, who got goals from Matt Dumba and Kirill Kaprizov to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.