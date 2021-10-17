Watch: No-call lifts Gophers to OT victory over St. Cloud State

The Minnesota men's hockey team battled with St. Cloud State in the second leg of a home-and-home series on Saturday night but it was no-call in overtime that allowed the Gophers to escape with a 4-3 victory.

With the Gophers and Huskies tied at 3-3, St. Cloud defenseman Nick Perbix stole the puck and went behind the net. As Perbix went behind the net, he was hooked by Blake McLaughlin and fell to the ice. McLaughlin slowed down to acknowledge the penalty and was ready to head to the box.

But the whistle never blew.

Instead, McLaughlin picked up the puck and passed to Sammie Walker, who buried the game-winner.

The goal was part of a back-and-forth battle that saw Walker score twice on the night. Although the game went down to the wire with Nolan Walker forcing overtime late in the third period, the non-call marred what was a solid battle between two teams with national championship aspirations.

If these two teams meet again during the NCAA tournament, it will definitely be something that will be fresh in the minds of both fan bases.