October 15, 2021
Watch: Prior Lake stuns Rosemount with last-second hook and ladder

The Lakers dusted off an old favorite to get a victory on Thursday night.
Prior Lake Football

In a late-season battle in the Metro Gold-South subdivision, Prior Lake needed a miracle to defeat Rosemount. What the Lakers got was a last-second touchdown that earned a 27-24 victory and a highlight that's gone viral.

Down 24-20 with seconds to go, the Lakers lined up on their own 46-yard line. Quarterback Kyle Haas dropped back for what could have been a heave to the end zone but the Lakers had a trick up their sleeve.

Haase checked down to the middle of the field before the Lakers executed a beautiful hook and ladder play. When Joey Krouse got the football in his hands, he darted up the sideline for the game-winning, 54-yard touchdown to shock the Irish.

The Lakers improved to 3-4 with the win but it was just a small sample of what could come with the playoffs beginning in a couple of weeks.

