December 4, 2021
Watch: St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila uses 'The Michigan' to score against North Dakota

Gopher fans avert your eyes.
St. Cloud State Hockey / Jami Krannila

With the St. Cloud State men's hockey team up 5-1 on North Dakota, Jami Krannila put himself on the scoresheet with his seventh goal of the season. But it wasn't that Kranilla scored in the Huskies' 8-1 victory, it was how he scored.

The game was late in the third period when Krannila went to the back of the net. With North Dakota goalie Jakob Hellsten looking the other way, Kranilla virtually glued the puck to his stick and slipped it over Hellesten's shoulder in a move so good they call it "The Michigan."

The original version of "The Michigan" was scored on March 24, 1996, when Mike Legg snuck it over the shoulder of Minnesota Gophers goaltender Steve DeBus.

Since then, the move has been re-created on several occasions leaving goaltenders stunned and hockey fans amazed.

While Krannila is the latest to bust out the legendary move, it's fair to wonder who will be the next to mimic Legg's legendary goal. (Your move, Kirill Kaprizov.)

St. Cloud State Hockey / Jami Krannila
Watch: St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila uses 'The Michigan' to score against North Dakota

Gopher fans avert your eyes.

