October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Watch: UMD's Olson goes between-the-legs to set up highlight goal

Another Saturday. Another highlight for a Minnesota college hockey team.
Author:
Quinn Olson / UMD Hockey

Minnesota has one of the top landscapes in college hockey right now and it seems that on a weekly basis, there's another play worthy of SportsCenter's Top 10.

Two weeks after Gopher women's hockey forward Amy Potomak made the highlight reel, another candidate emerged during Minnesota-Duluth's matchup with Providence on Saturday night.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Quinn Olson broke into the Friars zone and went between the legs to feed Dominic James for his first career goal.

The highlight was part of an entertaining matchup as the Friars tied it up early in the third period on a power play marker from Brett Berard. But Noah Cates delivered the game-winning goal three minutes later to help the No. 5 Bulldogs top the No. 10 Friars by a score of 3-2.

Quinn Olson / UMD Hockey
