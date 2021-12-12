Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

Marcus Foligno channeled Randy Moss in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
Minnesota Wild / Marcus Foligno

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion.

When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.

It turns out that Marcus Foligno channeled Randy Moss and sprayed Lemieux with a water bottle. A better angle from the Kings' broadcast also showed that Brandon Duhaime was ready to take Lemeiux's head off with his stick but pulled back as if to say "Gotcha."

Perhaps the Wild were offended by the Kings' silver helmets but during a post-game interview, Foligno clarified that Lemieux, who was coming off a five-game suspension for biting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk on Nov. 27 was chirping at the Wild bench and required some retribution.

"Just him being him," Foligno said via Michael Russo of The Athletic. "Scores one goal and then comes by our bench and thinks he's Sidney Crosby out there. That stuff bothers ya. It sucks it's so late in the game. You'd like to see a response, but he's not really out there anymore. So it's just one of those things where it's just you got to forget about that guy. He's an agitator and not a very good one at that."

Foligno got some sort of consolation out of the defeat but the Wild will need to move on ahead of Sunday night's showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights.

