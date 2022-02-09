Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

The Minnesota Wild returned from the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday and it didn't take long to renew their rivalry with the Winnipeg Jets.

Midway through the first period, Brenden Dillon delivered a crushing hit to Marcus Foligno. With Dillon's shoulder connecting with Foligno's head, Jordan Greenway sprinted over in defense of his teammate.

Foligno, not one to turn down a fight, got up to confront Dillon but was cut off by Adam Lowry. The result was dueling hockey fights at center ice that set the tone for the evening.

Foligno left the fray with blood on his hand but continued to dish out punishment along with Greenway later in the first period.

The Jets kept their composure to go into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. But this brawl could cause the Central Division rivalry to escalate throughout the night.