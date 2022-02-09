Skip to main content

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?
Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway

The Minnesota Wild returned from the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday and it didn't take long to renew their rivalry with the Winnipeg Jets.

Midway through the first period, Brenden Dillon delivered a crushing hit to Marcus Foligno. With Dillon's shoulder connecting with Foligno's head, Jordan Greenway sprinted over in defense of his teammate.

Foligno, not one to turn down a fight, got up to confront Dillon but was cut off by Adam Lowry. The result was dueling hockey fights at center ice that set the tone for the evening.

Foligno left the fray with blood on his hand but continued to dish out punishment along with Greenway later in the first period.

The Jets kept their composure to go into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. But this brawl could cause the Central Division rivalry to escalate throughout the night.

Next Up

Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?

Screen Shot 2019-05-20 at 11.00.15 AM
MN News

Xcel Energy to generate 81% of electricity carbon-free by 2032

One expert labeled it a "huge milestone in Minnesota’s transition to a carbon-free electric system."

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

Mackenzie sinner
MN News

Support for Winona State teen who suffered brain injury after being hit by car

She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN Music and Radio

WCCO's Mike Max calls downtown Minneapolis a 'hellhole'

Max believes downtown Minneapolis "sucks the life" out of people who work there.

frey feb 7 committee screengrab
MN News

Frey's explanation over Minneapolis' no-knock policy under scrutiny

They're working to answer questions about what was — and wasn't —banned.

police lights
MN News

Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

amir locke student protest
MN News

Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

bullet hole
MN News

Charges filed after shootout at Fridley bar wounds bystanders

The 30-year-old Coon Rapids man who fired first fled the scene and remains at large.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 8.11.35 PM
MN Wild

Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Foligno was not messing around in the first period.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

48818166743_aef5ce42ab_o
MN Sports

Wild earn comeback victory vs. Montreal

The Wild didn't let a couple of rough stretches derail their gameplan.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's hat trick completes Wild's rally over Jets

A late review helped the Wild win their home opener.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Hockey fight: Foligno steps in after Knights' hit on Kaprizov

All hell broke loose after Nicolas Hague's hit on Kirill Kaprizov.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov gets into the holiday spirit to rout Jets

Kirill Kaprizov's four points led the Wild to a 7-1 victory.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 8.42.53 AM
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno fights Bruins’ Frederic after dirty hit injures Kaprizov

Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first into the boards on Thursday night.

Eric Staal
MN Wild

Staal's goal gives Wild first overtime victory of season

The veteran's overtime goal helped take down the Winnipeg Jets.