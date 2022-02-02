Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

An assistant coach with the Wayzata varsity basketball team has resigned after an allegedly shoving a high school player during a game versus crosstown rival Minnetonka.

Video from the Jan. 31 game appears to show a Wayzata coach dressed in black, who is identified by witnesses as Ryan Freeberg, coming into contact with a member of the Minnetonka junior Ibrahim El-Amin, the son of former Minneapolis North and University of Connecticut basketball star Khalid El-Amin.

At about the 12-second mark in the video posted below, you can see a man who is identified by witnesses as Freeberg pick up the basketball and throw it underhand at El-Amin, who didn't appear ready to receive the ball. The referee then separates the two.

Later, at about the 28-second mark in the video (after the end of the first half of the game), Freeberg appears to shove El-Amin near the Minnetonka logo just to the right of mid-court. Someone shoves Freeberg in response before a referee directs him off the court.

Ibrahim El-Amin's brother, Ishmael El-Amin, a former Hopkins standout who now plays guard at the University of Rhode Island, demanded Freeberg resign, be banned from coaching in Minnesota, and issue a public apology.

Khalid El-Amin tweeted: "We demand [Coach Ryan Freeberg] from Wayzata High School be held accountable! Throwing the ball and pushing my son during the game!"

Freeberg has since resigned, according to Wayzata Public Schools, who issued a one-sentence statement saying Freeberg "will no longer be on the coaching staff for boys varsity basketball."

The district did not respond when asked what other roles, if any, Freeberg has with the district. His name is listed on the staff directory, but doesn't provide specifics about his duties.

His LinkedIn profile says he is a physical education teacher for K-5 students at Bloomington Public Schools, noting that he began working there in August 2021.