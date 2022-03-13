Skip to main content
'Welcome to Flowchella': Check out this year's All Hockey Hair Team

Some magnificent salad on display.

The state hockey tourney came to a thrilling close in St. Paul Saturday, but there are still some follicular accolades to be won.

John King on Saturday released the latest of his hotly anticipated "All Hair Hockey Team" videos, revealing his pick of the most magnificent salad on display at this year's tourney.

"Welcome to Flowchella!" he proclaims, with this year's video sponsored by Duke Cannon, which made a donation to the Hendrickson Foundation that supports sled, special, military and blind hockey.

Strap yourself in for seven minutes of hair-ven.

While King does his own Top 10, here are some of our picks of the best flow from the video.

