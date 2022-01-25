Skip to main content
What does the future hold for the Vikings at linebacker?

What does the future hold for the Vikings at linebacker?

Anthony Barr is hitting free agency, and Eric Kendricks is approaching age 30

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

Anthony Barr is hitting free agency, and Eric Kendricks is approaching age 30

The Vikings solidified the middle of their defense in 2014 and 2015 when they selected Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks in the first and second round, respectively.

It was a luxury for Minnesota to have its two starting linebackers etched into the lineup for seven consecutive years, but with Barr hitting free agency and Kendricks set to turn 30, it’s probably time to turn an eye to the future.

First, a look at Barr’s situation:

Like Kendricks, Barr is about to turn 30 years old. Coming off back to back years where he dealt with injuries, it’s unclear what his value would be in free agency. It’s certainly not the $67.5 million he signed for back in 2018, but it’s not vet minimum either. Barr’s physical gifts, and the fact that he ranked 28th out of 94 qualified linebackers last season, per Pro Football Focus, should be enough to earn him a deal on the open market that prices him out of the Vikings’ budget. Barr’s three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 72 tackles were some of his splashier stats in recent years, but getting in bidding wars for aging veterans isn’t usually a go-to move for new GMs.

Facing a tight cap situation, it makes sense for the Vikings to get financially leaner at the linebacker position. With Kendricks already counting over $13 million against the cap, Minnesota may have to find a budget replacement for Barr, as they did for six games last season when Barr was injured.

It seemed like the Vikings anticipated Barr’s swan song when they expedited his contract to expire after 2021. Seeing the writing on the wall that his longtime college and pro teammate was on his way out, Kendricks got emotional talking about Barr in his season-ending press conference.

“It's been a crazy ride me and A.B. have had,” he said, holding back tears. “Shoot, crazy. I'm still processing it right now, you know what I mean? I think that what was really cool this year was — obviously last year he was hurt, that was upsetting. He came in this year and he was down again at the beginning of the year, he missed a lot. It hurt me to see him hurt like that, especially with all the work he's put in. But the last remainder of the season, he played so strong and proved that he's an elite player in this league. It made me happy, you know what I mean?”

The Barr-Kendricks partnership should be remembered fondly as the years go by, even if Barr’s impact was sometimes questioned. They were anchors during one of the team’s best defensive eras in decades and two of the most well-respected Vikings thanks to their community work. But all good things must come to an end.

Kendricks will ostensibly outlast his counterpart, Mike Zimmer’s first ever draft pick, who in recent years settled behind Kendricks on the linebacker hierarchy.

The former second-round pick put together two of the great linebacker seasons in recent Vikings history in 2019-20, but a dropoff in 2021 leaves Kendricks’ future somewhat murky as well. While Kendricks remained a top 10 coverage linebacker for the third consecutive year, his run defense and tackling dropped off precipitously, which could lead to questions of physical decline.

But until Kendricks becomes a liability in coverage, he still has immense value as a three-down linebacker.

Kendricks has two years left on his contract with almost $6 million of dead cap in 2022 and less than $2 million in dead cap in 2023. The 2022 season may have the feel of a prove-it year for Kendricks, who becomes extremely cuttable if he regresses further under a new coaching staff. If he returns to his 2020 form, he’ll probably have grounds for extension talks.

With Barr all but gone and Kendricks, theoretically, a year from becoming a cap casualty, the Vikings will need to start refilling the cupboard at linebacker.

Unfortunately, the Vikings haven’t produced a plethora of prospects to choose from. Their most successful development project, undrafted free agent Eric Wilson, left in 2021, so the Vikings wound up relying heavily on veteran free agent Nick Vigil while their young draft picks struggled. Troy Dye (fourth round, 2020) scarcely played after a dreadful rookie season, Chazz Surratt (third round, 2021) was effectively given a redshirt year, and Cameron Smith (fifth round, 2019) retired after making a return attempt following heart surgery.

Vigil was serviceable as a third linebacker and made some splashy plays early in the season, but asking him to do much more would be a stretch even if he returned on a cheap contract. Amazingly, the Vikings’ most realistic option to promote from within is Blake Lynch, the 2020 undrafted free agent. Lynch started six games due to Barr’s injuries and did a great Eric Wilson impression, intercepting one pass, logging two sacks and forcing a fumble. Out of 101 linebackers that played 200 or more snaps, Lynch was one of only two not to miss a tackle, yet he sacrificed nothing in coverage, ranking 17th out of that group. Lynch costs only $895K next season before he hits restricted free agency in 2023.

If Lynch can become a surprise starter next season, that’s great for the Vikings, who would then only need to focus on filling the subpackage role. But counting on Lynch’s small sample size isn’t foolproof, and the Vikings will still be needing to find future contributors for down the road. Drafting and developing seems like the most cost effective play, even if the Vikings have a gnarly track record of missing on linebackers later in the draft (i.e., Edmond Robinson, Devante Downs, Kentrell Brothers, etc).

It’s tough to advocate for the Vikings to use a Day 1 pick on a linebacker when they have pressing needs at pass rusher, corner and maybe quarterback. Finding a first-round pick like Micah Parsons or Luke Kuechly that can change your defense is huge for those teams, but some of the league’s top linebackers — Demario Davis, Lavonte David, Darius Leonard, Fred Warner, Kendricks — were found on Day 2.

If indeed Barr moves on, the resources the new regime pours into replacing him will be a good look into their process.

Ultimately, a potential shake-up at linebacker will probably not doom the Vikings in 2022. In a league that prioritizes pass rush and coverage, failure to address defensive end and cornerback would be far more damaging.

Also, with all due respect to Vigil, guys like him do grow on trees. Franchises are constantly churning through third linebackers, leaving the Vikings no shortage of options in free agency if they are looking for a snap-eater.

Not having Barr around may hurt from a sentimental standpoint, but the Vikings should be able to stay competent and save some cash in 2022.

Purple Insider banner

Next Up

20211010_Vikings_Lions_REG05_0560
MN Vikings

What does the future hold for the Vikings at linebacker?

Anthony Barr is hitting free agency, and Eric Kendricks is approaching age 30

vehicle car
MN News

String of vehicle thefts in St. Paul, most left running unattended

The department is urging people not to leave their car running unattended.

Josh Duhamel
TV, Movies and The Arts

Duhamel replaces Estevez on 'Mighty Ducks' show on Disney+

The reboot premiered in March 2021.

kid hospital doctor
MN Coronavirus

Child COVID hospitalizations reach pandemic-high in northern MN

As omicron surges, more kids are ending up in the hospital.

ice fishing close unsplash
Minnesota Life

'It's disgusting': Anglers dumping sewage on to popular ice fishing lake

A local CO told Bring Me The News it's people in newer, RV-style wheel houses.

Alejandro Rios and Michael Steward
MN News

Reward offered for information on 2021 double fatal shooting in St. Paul

It's been a year since Alejandro Rios and Michael Stewart were found dead on the sidewalk.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Reports: Poles to the Bears, Vikings 'may move quick' on Adofo-Mensah

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peyton Manning John Randle Twitter
TV, Movies and The Arts

What was Peyton Manning doing in Minnesota?

It's apparently for an upcoming episode of his TV show, "Peyton's Place."

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 25

The test positivity rate has dropped for the first time since before Christmas.

CASSANDRA DUSOLD
MN News

Charges: Daughter admits to squeezing mom 'like a python,' killing her

She is charged with murder in her mom's death.

liz collin wcco youtube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Liz Collin reveals she is leaving WCCO

"Thank you for trusting me to tell your stories," she wrote in Tuesday's announcement.

jimmy john's rochester antimask rant guy
MN Coronavirus

Video: Man harasses Jimmy John's workers, wishes death on them over mask mandate

"When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head," the man asks.

Related

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: Can the Vikings get more out of their linebackers?

Eric Kendricks was great, but is there another level for Anthony Barr?

20211128_Vikings_49ers_REG12_0144 (1)
MN Vikings

What changes are coming to the Vikings' offensive line?

Once again, Minnesota has work to do to figure out its interior spots

1114_LA-116
MN Vikings

Vikings must continue building out receiving corps in 2022

Justin Jefferson headlines a young, promising group, but more depth is still needed

20210919_Vikings_Cardinals_REG02_0244
MN Vikings

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

Things get complicated if the Vikings try to keep Cousins on the roster

2019_0914_Packers_Away_0419
MN Vikings

What happens to the Vikings if Aaron Rodgers leaves the NFC North?

Rodgers said he isn't interested in rebuilding in Green Bay, is it time for the Vikings to pounce or stay the course?

IMG-6580
MN Vikings

Zimmer is still searching for silver linings with the Vikings' run defense

The Vikings got gashed on the ground in their two most recent losses

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_294
MN Vikings

Vikings have refused to capitalize on bad quarterback play all season

Losing to a subpar Matthew Stafford was the latest missed opportunity

1114_LA-112 (1)
MN Vikings

A certain defensive look keeps stymying the Vikings' offense

Kirk Cousins may have to revert to some shorter throws if defenses take away explosive plays