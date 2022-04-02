Skip to main content
Where do the Timberwolves stand after Friday's win over the Nuggets?

Where do the Timberwolves stand after Friday's win over the Nuggets?

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a big victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Entering the final week, the Timberwolves are within striking distance of the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They also could jump as high as fifth as the Utah Jazz enter a tough schedule. Either scenario would help them avoid the play-in tournament, which could put Minnesota through a pair of must-win games to get into the playoffs.

If your head is spinning, you're not alone. But here's where the Wolves stand after Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 8.16.19 AM

5. Utah Jazz (46-31)

Games remaining:

  • Saturday at Golden State (48-29)
  • Tuesday vs. Memphis (55-23)
  • Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City (22-55)
  • Apr. 8 vs. Phoenix (62-15)
  • Apr. 10 at Portland (27-50)

The Timberwolves would need the Jazz to collapse in order to catch them for the fifth seed. On paper, there's a good chance that could happen. Utah will play three playoff teams in their final five games.

But Phoenix and Memphis are already locked into the first and second seeds. Golden State is trying to fight off Dallas for the third seed but the Warriors shut down Steph Curry due to a foot injury.

A win over Golden State on Saturday night would put Utah three games up on the Wolves with four to play. That would virtually cement a spot in the playoffs for the Jazz and leave Minnesota chasing Denver for the sixth seed.

6. Denver Nuggets (46-32)

Remaining Schedule:

  • Sunday at LA Lakers (31-46)
  • Tuesday vs. San Antonio (32-45)
  • Thursday vs. Memphis (55-23)
  • Apr. 10 vs. LA Lakers

Friday's win made things interesting for the Timberwolves. Had they lost, Denver could be cruising to the playoffs with a three-game lead. With the loss, the Nuggets at least have to break a sweat over the final four games.

The bad news is that Denver's schedule is soft. The Lakers are in a free-fall but scrapping to get into the play-in tournament. The Spurs are in the same situation but look like a cohesive team. Memphis could roll out its B-team, who defeated Phoenix on Friday night, in order to get healthy for the playoffs.

With a magic number of three to clinch a playoff spot, Denver will have to stumble to fall into the play-in tournament.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)

Remaining Schedule:

  • Sunday at Houston (20-58)
  • Tuesday vs. Washington (34-43)
  • Thursday vs. San Antonio (32-45)
  • Apr. 10 vs. Chicago (45-32)

The Timberwolves should be favored in all four remaining games. But there are some trap games left on the schedule.

Minnesota lost to Washington on Dec. 1. Montrez Harrell was a big part of that loss and has since been traded to Charlotte. The Timberwolves also lost to Chicago on Feb. 11 and could run into a team trying to play their own way out of the play-in tournament.

If Jaden McDaniels returns from a sprained ankle, Minnesota should be able to take care of business. Although they'll need some help, a way out of the play-in tournament is possible.

Who could the Timberwolves face in the play-in tournament?

If the Timberwolves are unable to avoid the play-in tournament, they'll face the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota won the most recent meeting with the Clippers on Jan. 3 but it was their only win of the season against L.A.

Paul George played in the previous three games where the Clippers enjoyed an average victory of 19 points. George made his return from an elbow injury earlier this week and the Clippers seem intent on conserving their energy for a playoff run.

The good news is that the Timberwolves will host both games if they lose the 7 vs. 8 matchup. The bad news is that a variety of options exist for that second game.

The Timberwolves split their season series with the New Orleans Pelicans, who have won seven of their past 10 games. Minnesota has won the previous two meetings with the San Antonio Spurs including a 60-point outburst by Karl-Anthony Towns on March 14.

Then there are the Lakers, who the Wolves won three out of the four meetings against during the regular season. It's unlikely that the Lakers have forgotten the full-blown trolling they received on March 16, which would set up some must-see television in the play-in tournament.

Next Up

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Where do the Timberwolves stand after Friday's win over the Nuggets?

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

Xavion Bell (2020)
MN News

Charges detail killing of ex-St. Paul prep basketball standout

Bell is currently awaiting two separate trials for numerous kidnappings and robberies in 2020.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn, South Carolina advance to championship game at Women's Final Four

Paige Bueckers' Huskies will battle the top-seeded Gamecocks on Sunday night.

USATSI_18005278_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Wolves beat Nuggets, stay in hunt for 6th seed

Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Nikola Jokic to escape Denver with a victory.

Camerata apartments
MN News

Charges: Man started dumpster fire, threatened to kill officers

The man refused to exit his unit, prompting authorities to bring in a SWAT team.

peachu yates facebook irondale
MN News

Husband charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Champlin mother

An individual at the scene was screaming, "He killed her!" according to the charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 2.00.40 PM
MN News

Thief in camo breaks into rural MN bar, steals cash from safe and ATM

The burglary was reported on Thursday morning.

oyster-g939c7f05c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens 29 Minnesotans

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 caller reported an individual lying on the ice in a channel Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

'Devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

Chris Reed
MN Vikings

Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

Reed played at MSU-Mankato with Adam Thielen from 2010-12.

insulin unsplash
MN News

Bill capping insulin copay costs passes, MN's Republicans all vote against it

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would limit copay costs to $35 a month, max.

Related

Vanderbilt, Edwards, KAT
MN Timberwolves

Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

KAT, Jokic
MN Sports

Wolves, Nuggets, Jazz fighting for 5 and 6 seeds in playoff race

Minnesota has a legitimate shot to avoid the play-in tournament.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Last-place Magic snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The worst team in the Eastern Conference ended Minnesota's winning streak at six games.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

The Timberwolves climbed within a half-game of the sixth spot (and an automatic playoff spot) in the West.

Taurean Prince
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up, smashes Nuggets

The Wolves pick up another big win in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.