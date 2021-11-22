Where the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Where the Minnesota Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture
Publish date:

Where the Minnesota Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture

Sunday's win over the Packers has the Vikings controlling their own destiny.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Sunday's win over the Packers has the Vikings controlling their own destiny.

It was just two weeks ago that the Minnesota Vikings' playoff hopes appeared to be circling the drain, but two straight wins have them back in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

There's a lot going on in the NFC standings, so here are some things to keep in mind.

Where are the Vikings after Week 11?

The Vikings entered Week 11 just outside of the playoffs but jumped up to seventh after Atlanta lost to New England on Thursday night. 

With New Orleans getting blown out in Philadelphia and San Francisco defeating Jacksonville, the Vikings are in a three-way tie with the Saints and 49ers.

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 8.10.19 PM

The Vikings are currently the sixth seed by virtue of their conference record, which stands at 4-2 after Sunday's victory. But that also sets them up for critical matchups down the stretch that could determine their playoff fate.

What lies ahead?

The first critical game is this week's trip to San Francisco. The 49ers have also picked up victories over the past two weeks including one over the top-seeded Cardinals, who were without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. 

A win against the 49ers could serve as a springboard as Minnesota will travel to the 0-9-1 Lions before a Thursday night matchup with Pittsburgh (5-4-1) in Week 13. 

After a trip to Chicago, the Vikings return home for what could be an even bigger matchup with the Rams on Dec. 26, followed by an early January game at Lambeau Field against the Packers and then the regular season finale at home against da' Bears. 

But things could get dicey if the Vikings lose to the 'Niners. Not only would the Vikings be on the wrong end of a potential head-to-head tiebreak, they would also be log-jammed with the Eagles and Panthers. 

What about the NFC North?

While the talk has been centered around a wild card spot, Sunday's win over the Packers kept the hopes for a divisional title alive.

The Vikings pulled within 2.5 games of the Packers on Sunday, who have a challenging schedule down the stretch. 

Green Bay will host the Rams this Sunday before a Week 13 bye, followed by a home game with the Bears, a road trip to Baltimore and a Christmas matchup with the Browns. 

Adding to the difficulty is the Packers' long list of injuries that include Aaron Rodgers' toe, Rashawn Gary's elbow, Aaron Jones' knee and the knee injury that knocked starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins out of the game in Minneapolis. 

If Green Bay stumbles, it could set up a massive border battle Jan. 2 where the Vikings could be playing for an improbable NFC North championship.

Next Up

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Where the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture

Sunday's win over the Packers has the Vikings controlling their own destiny.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

The big box retailer is also beginning holiday sales early this year.

school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Osseo district extends winter break to let teachers 'destress and re-energize'

The school board and district leadership team acknowledged the difficult circumstances the pandemic has created and decided to give everyone some extra time off.

Team Shuster
MN Sports

Team Shuster will defend gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The defending champs qualified for the February Olympics on Sunday night.

FExgkBwXMAgRPH-
MN News

Two in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Minneapolis

Two others were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota

He crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018
MN News

Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

The incident happened at the same Menards where a robbery happened in September.

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 6.44.10 PM
MN News

Driver kills 5 people, injures more than 40 during Waukesha parade

The Waukesha Holiday Parade is in its 58th year.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins surprises Viking fan van on Minnesota highway

Cousins's new aggressiveness has pulled into the fast lane.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Related

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Predicting where the Vikings will finish in the playoff race

There could be a bunch of teams that finish with 12 wins.

MN Vikings

Playoff picture: Vikings chances in wild card, NFC North

Philadelphia's win over Washington was huge for the Vikings.

Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Analyzing where the Vikings could finish in the playoff race

Suddenly, the Rams are breathing down the Vikings' neck.

MN Vikings

Vikings' chances in NFC North could hinge on Packers-49ers result

With the Packers' easy schedule, this could decide whether the Vikings can catch up for a NFC North title.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Is it a 4-team race for the final NFC playoff spot?

The key for Minnesota likely requires winning on the road against two top NFC teams.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings get a primetime win over the Cowboys?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

And just like that the Vikings have a spot in the playoff race

If the playoffs started today, the Vikings would face the Packers in the first round.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Packers: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings win a pivotal divisional battle?