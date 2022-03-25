Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Skip to main content
Where the Timberwolves stand in the Western Conference playoff picture

Where the Timberwolves stand in the Western Conference playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

The battle for the 4-6 seeds in the Western Conference remains very tight entering the final two weeks of the regular season, and the Timberwolves' last realistic shot at contending for the 4 or 5 comes Friday night in a rematch with Dallas. 

Entering play Friday, the Mavericks (45-28) control the No. 5 seed, followed by Denver (43-31) at No. 6 and the Wolves (42-32) at No. 7. Utah (45-28) is in the No. 4 position, also just 3.5 games ahead of Minnesota and tied with the Mavericks. 

If Minnesota can beat Dallas Friday night, they'll be a half-game behind Denver for the six and 2.5 games behind Dallas for the five. If Minnesota wins and Utah loses at Charlotte, the Wolves would also be only 2.5 games behind the Jazz for the 4. 

But a loss would drop the Wolves 4.5 games behind Dallas with only seven games to go, which is essentially the nail in the coffin for any hopes of rising higher than the No. 6 seed. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 7.53.07 AM

Getting a top six seed is critical because it avoids the play-in scenario that 7-10 teams face. The good news is that the Wolves don't have to deal with a one-and-done scenario because they can't fall any lower than No. 8, and if they don't pass the Nuggets and/or Mavericks, they are virtually guaranteed to finish No. 7. 

The play-in between No. 7 and No. 8 will see the winner advance to face the No. 2 seed (currently Memphis) in a best-of-seven series. 

The loser of the 7-8 matchup would face the winner of the 9-10 play-in game. The winner of that would advance to play the No. 1 Phoenix Suns in a best-of-seven series. 

All in all, Minnesota is guaranteed at least two playoff games, but they have to win one of them to earn themselves a full series. 

If we refine our view and focus solely on the Minnesota-Denver fight for the No. 6 seed, the Nuggets have the edge because of a much softer schedule. 

Denver has eight games remaining and five are against teams currently in position to make the playoffs, but two of those five are the Wolves and Grizzlies while the other three are the lowly Lakers (twice) and the barely-above-.500 Hornets. 

Minnesota's final eight begins with a murderer's row of the Mavericks, Celtics, Raptors and Nuggets, followed by the Rockets, Wizards, Spurs and Bulls. The Rockets, Wizards and Spurs aren't good, but the other five all have at least 41 wins and are playoff teams. 

Friday scoreboard watching

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets - 6 p.m. 

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves - 7 p.m. 

Saturday scoreboard watching

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - 8 p.m. 

Sunday scoreboard watching

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics - 5 p.m. 

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks - 6:30 p.m. 

Next Up

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan visiting Vikings

The Vikings only have three cornerbacks on the roster right now.

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Sven Feb 16
MN Weather

Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

The changes are going into effect from Monday.

Vanderbilt, Edwards, KAT
MN Timberwolves

Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

tugboat duluth
Minnesota Life

Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

Alier Riak
MN News

Ex-Winona State basketball player fatally stabbed in Australia

The 23-year-old was allegedly "ambushed" after leaving a music venue with his brother.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's OT winner helps Wild climb to second in Central Division

A win over the Canucks helped the Wild jump ahead of the Blues.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, mother injured in stabbing west of Twin Cities

One man is in custody, police said.

Related

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves troll Lakers, clinch spot in play-in tourney

After years of torment, the Timberwolves got some revenge on Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

The Timberwolves climbed within a half-game of the sixth spot (and an automatic playoff spot) in the West.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves keep Luka in check, but come up short vs. Dallas

Minnesota rallied back from a 16-point deficit but couldn't close out in a 110-108 loss.

Devin Booker
MN Timberwolves

Devin Booker to Timberwolves fan: 'Shut up, p****'

"Oh word?"

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 39, Timberwolves hammer Warriors

Even without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves look like a team nobody wants to play down the stretch.