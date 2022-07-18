Who is in the field at this week's 3M Open in Minnesota?

The fourth annual 3M Open will be played Thursday-Sunday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine and although the tournament comes on the heels of The Open Championship there will still be a bunch of exciting up-and-comers playing in the PGA Tour event.

Sure, just three of the top-25 players in the World Golf Rankings will participate, but that doesn't mean some familiar faces and some rising stars aren't in the field.

The field includes two of the first three 3M Open champs: Cameron Champ (2021) and Michael Thompson (2020). Matthew Wolff, who won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019, is not in the field.

The most familiar tour pros playing include the likes of Rickie Fowler, former world No. 1 Jason Day and former Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Danny Willett.

Matsuyama is the highest ranked player in the field, coming in at No. 14. Tony Finau (No. 17) and Sunjae Im (No. 24) are the others in the WGR top-25 playing in Blaine.

Fargo native Tom Hoge, who is ranked No. 47, could be among the leaders this week if he can get back to form. The 33-year-old has missed six straight cuts after finishing ninth at the PGA Championship. He also has a tour win this season, taking home more than $1.5 million after finishing -19 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Perhaps the most exciting name in the field is 24-year-old rookie Sahith Theegala, who already has five top-10s this season and saw his name near the top of the leaderboard during the first two rounds of The Open, where he finished -7 and tied 34th.

Fellow rookie of the year candidate Davis Riley, who has also carded five top-10s, is also in the field.

You can find the full 3M Open field here.

Tickets cost $55 Thursday-Sunday while anyone 15 and younger get in free. Tickets can be bought at the gate or at 3mopen.com.

The 3M Open will be televised 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel. Television coverage Saturday and Sunday will be on Golf Channel from 12-2 p.m. and then on CBS from 2-5 p.m.