Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?
NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his brothers rolled up to Hopkins High School on Monday to spice up a pep fest.
The Gronkowskis challenged four members of the school's celebrated varsity girls basketball team — junior Kelly Boyle, senior Maya Nnaji, senior Alayna Contreras and sophomore Liv McGill — to a three-point competition, according to assistant director of athletics, Erin Brown.
They were all tied after the first round. Then, they decided to do a half-court shootout, with Rob hitting "a pretty crazy half-court shot," Brown said.
Boyle won it for the Royals, however, hitting a smooth half-court shot, "with Crocs... no less," Brown mentioned.
Immediately following the competition, Rob presented the high school with a $15,000 check for its athletics department on behalf The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.
The event was wrapped up with Rob showing off his dunk skills, followed by catching a football from his brother, spiking it in traditional Gronk fashion, and being celebrated by students jumping around him.
