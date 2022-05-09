Skip to main content

Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?

Gronk and his brothers competed against some of the members of the school's girls basketball team.
RobGronkowskiHopkinsHSAppearance

NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his brothers rolled up to Hopkins High School on Monday to spice up a pep fest. 

The Gronkowskis challenged four members of the school's celebrated varsity girls basketball team — junior Kelly Boyle, senior Maya Nnaji, senior Alayna Contreras and sophomore Liv McGill — to a three-point competition, according to assistant director of athletics, Erin Brown.

They were all tied after the first round. Then, they decided to do a half-court shootout, with Rob hitting "a pretty crazy half-court shot," Brown said.

Boyle won it for the Royals, however, hitting a smooth half-court shot, "with Crocs... no less," Brown mentioned.

Immediately following the competition, Rob presented the high school with a $15,000 check for its athletics department on behalf The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

The event was wrapped up with Rob showing off his dunk skills, followed by catching a football from his brother, spiking it in traditional Gronk fashion, and being celebrated by students jumping around him. 

Check out the video below of Gronkowski doing his classic "Gronk Spike."

