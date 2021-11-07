Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Wild comes back again for shootout win in Pittsburgh

Jared Spurgeon's two goals helped the Wild earn a comeback victory.
Author:
Kirill Kaprizov

If there's one thing we've learned about the Minnesota Wild this season, it's to never leave a game early. 

The Wild were down by two goals with just over four minutes to go but a Ryan Hartman goal with 1.1 seconds left in regulation helped the Wild earn a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The evening got off to a great start for the Wild thanks to Kirill Kaprizov. After ending his nine-game scoring drought to start the season on Tuesday night, Kaprizov scored again on a rebound to put Minnesota on the board in the first period.

Kaprizov's early goal was no match for the Penguins' unlikely source of offense as Kapanen scored twice in the final 4:27 to send Pittsburgh into the first intermission up 2-1. Jake Guentzel's third goal of the season put the Penguins up 3-1 before Jared Spurgeon made it a one-goal game late in the second period.

Despite not scoring a goal prior to the game, Kapanen completed the hat trick in the third period to put Pittsburgh up 4-2. But the Wild pulled Cam Talbot with just over four minutes to go and the gamble paid off with Spurgeon's second goal of the night. With the Wild down 4-3, Hartman provided the equalizer and sent the game to overtime.

The Wild had their chances to win it in overtime but thanks to two breakaway stops from Talbot, the game went into a shootout. In the fourth round, Nick Bjugstad stuck it to his former team with the game-winner to help Minnesota leave Pittsburgh with a victory.

The Wild (7-3-0) will head home after the win when they host Zach Parise and the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

