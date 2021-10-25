Wild fall flat against Predators, lose first game of season

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild

After four dramatic victories to begin the season, the Minnesota Wild finally ran out of magic, falling to the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

Less than 24 hours after Ryan Hartman's game-winner against the Ducks, the Wild came out flat with four first-period penalties. The Predators took advantage, building a 3-0 lead in the first period behind two goals from Ryan Johanssen.

The Wild finally got on the board in the second period with Nick Bjugstad's first goal of the season but it was a rare positive on a night that belonged to the Predators.

Less than two minutes after Bjugstad's goal, the Predators regained their three-goal advantage with Filip Forsberg's second goal of the year. Nashville added to their lead on a Tanner Jannot goal later in the second before Nico Sturm cut the lead to 5-2 with his first goal of the season.

But there was no dramatic comeback on this night as the Wild couldn't crack Connor Ingram. The Predators netminder made 33 saves on the night and sent Minnesota into the loss column for the first time this season.

The Wild (4-1-0) will look to avenge their first defeat on Tuesday night when they start a three-game road trip with a trip to Vancouver.